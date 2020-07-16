Love is in the air — or it will be soon, when the Netherlands makes an exemption for loved ones of the Dutch to enter the country again.

People from outside the EU and Schengen area have been banned from entering the lowlands for months. The entry ban left those dating residents of the Netherlands in a difficult position, when borders around the world slammed shut in the wake of coronavirus.

But from July 27, loved ones will be able to enter the Netherlands again. Hallelujah!

Of course, there are restrictions in place (it is the Netherlands after all). Sweethearts will have to meet strict conditions, such as being in a relationship for at least three months. They’ll also have to sign a handwritten statement — and any lies will be punished.

And sadly, it’s not permanent. The visit can last only up to 90 days, and the foreigner has to show a ticket for a return flight upon entry.

Regardless, in a time of uncertainty, we’re all stoked to see that love wins after all. Now go book that ticket, lovebirds!

Will you be reuniting with a loved one under the new rules? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Everton Vila/Unsplash