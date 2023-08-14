Tropical heat and fun in the sun this weekend? Sure thing, says Dutch weather

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-friends-splashing-in-pool-on-hot-summer-day-in-the-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/young-cheerful-friends-smiling-laughing-relaxing-swimming-pool_7591605.htm#query=fun%20by%20pool%20in%20summer&position=7&from_view=search&track=ais

Although it might feel like we’ve already said doei to summer, we’re in for a happy surprise this week. Waarom (why)? The tropical temperatures we’ve been missing are making a blazing comeback! 🥳

If you’re desperately clinging to your Dutch summer plans, then this weekend is your chance to hold on tight and finally put them in motion.

The week will start off with mild summer weather, then the weekend will bring temperatures that are perfect for some leuk beach days, reports NU.nl. Hoera!

Building anticipation for some summer fun

Ready and rearing to plunge into a pool? You may want to gently nudge the brakes, as this week will start off with a lack of excitement.

With an average temperature of 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the possibility of thundershowers in the southeast, it may be hard to hold onto hope that better weather is coming.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

But, the winds of change are coming — literally! On Thursday, the wind will blow from easterly directions bringing that warm air that we’ve all been jealous of from Eastern Europe.

What happens after that? Things get tropical, baby! 🏝

Put the lime in the coconut — it’s frozen cocktail time!

Our prediction: you’ll rush out of the office on Friday afternoon to sit on the terrasje and sip an iced cold drink. 🍹 Temperatures will reach a toasty 26 to 30 degrees Celsius, with the south and southeast being the hottest.

@driplist Good weather in the weekend always hits different 😊❤️❤️ and its gonna be superrrrr warm 🥵☀️ #livinginthenetherlands #dutchstories #vibes #netherlands #dutchweather #lifeinamsterdam #sunnyamsterdam #heatwavenetherlands ♬ ice on my baby – ✿

However, Saturday is when the real fun in the sun starts. Grab those swimsuits and head to the beach, because it will likely be the warmest day of the week.

How warm, you ask? Well, there’s a chance that temperatures could reach higher than 30 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to the best swimming pools in the Netherlands

And don’t worry, it won’t rain on your parade. The days will often be pleasantly rain-free, with plenty of sun and high humidity.

You may also want to get your fan out of storage because the possibility of a heatwave has not been taken off the table. 🔥

What are your plans for this sultry weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

