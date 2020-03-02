With 10 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 detected in the Netherlands, institutions have started to implement measures to prevent its spread.

The University of TU Delft has declared that students or staff who are coughing, suffer from shortness of breath or have other respiratory problems should best stay at home. This also applies to people who suffer from fever, the University stated to RTL Nieuws.

As of now, it is not clear how many students and staff of TU Delft have decided to stay home. There’s a total of 28,000 people who work and study at the University.

Follow DutchReview for the latest updates about the coronavirus COVID-19 in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Dhariyash Rathod/Wikimedia Commons