As of now, there are 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus aka COVID-19 in the Netherlands. The first case emerged last week.

So far, cases have been detected in Loon op Zand in Noord Brabant, in Amsterdam, Tilburg, Rotterdam, Delft and Coevorden, reports NOS.

Is there a risk of an outbreak in the Netherlands?

Mariet Feltkamp, a virologist at LUMC, considers the situation manageable. Ira Helsloot, a professor of safety management at Radboud University, has also stated that the situation can be managed, but if cases start to develop as they did in northern Italy, there might a valid reason for concern.

Closing down municipalities?

The RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment), is considering the possibility, in case the virus spreads, to close municipalities, especially if it is not possible to trace potentially infected people through investigations.

There seems to be a debate over what are the best measures to take in the context of the virus. Professor Hesloot considers that we should not take extreme measures in containing the virus, as the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide is starting to look more and more like a normal flu outbreak. The costs of isolating patients and implementing quarantine then outweigh the benefits.

Virologist Feltkamp does not believe that professor Hesloot’s approach is wise, because if no measures are taken, there is a risk that the virus will overwhelm the country. She also urges that people coming back to the Netherlands from northern Italy should be tested for the coronavirus.

Hospital and Nike headquarters are closed in the context of the virus

In Gorinchem, the Beatrix Hospital has been closed, as a patient there was found to have the coronavirus. The Nike headquarters in the Netherlands, located in Hilversum, has also been closed, as one of the employees of the company has contacted the virus, reports RTL Nieuws.

Feature Image: Martin Vorel/ libreshot