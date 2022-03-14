Warm, sunny weather to continue in the Netherlands!

NewsWeather
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Sunrise-over-a-green-field-in-the-countryside
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/sunrise.html?filter=all&qview=170900466

If you’ve been enjoying the weather like us, you’re in for some great news. The spring-like weather will continue over the next few days!

In fact, at some points, it may even start to feel a bit like summer. ☀️

According to RTL Nieuws, Meteorologist Thomas Vermeulen from Buienradar has forecasted that temperatures in the southern provinces could reach as high as 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. 🌡

In the air tonight

Between now and Tuesday, warm air currents will come in from North Africa, making the average temperature 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. 👀

The warm air gives an especially nice glow during the sunrise and sunset, so it’ll be ready for the ‘gram. 😉

Cooler later in the week

Following this mid-week peak, temperatures will cool down slightly again to around 14 or 15 degrees Celsius on average.

Hang onto that sunscreen, however. Whilst temperatures will be more spring-like, it will still stay dry and sunny throughout the Netherlands. 😎

How are you spending the next couple of sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articlePrince Harry tried to speak Dutch and we loved it [VIDEO INSIDE]
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Prince Harry tried to speak Dutch and we loved it [VIDEO INSIDE]

While many of us have stopped being surprised by whatever chaotic combination 2022 throws our way, one thing that we...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Warm, sunny weather to continue in the Netherlands!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
If you've been enjoying the weather like us, you're in for some great news. The spring-like weather will continue over the next few days! In...

Prince Harry tried to speak Dutch and we loved it [VIDEO INSIDE]

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
While many of us have stopped being surprised by whatever chaotic combination 2022 throws our way, one thing that we really didn't expect to...

Dutch ice skaters auction off their suits to raise money for Ukraine

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Dutch ice skaters who competed at the World Cup final in Heerenveen this past weekend are auctioning off their suits to raise money for...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X