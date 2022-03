Warm, sunny weather to continue in the Netherlands!

If you’ve been enjoying the weather like us, you’re in for some great news. The spring-like weather will continue over the next few days!

In fact, at some points, it may even start to feel a bit like summer. โ˜€๏ธ

According to RTL Nieuws, Meteorologist Thomas Vermeulen from Buienradar has forecasted that temperatures in the southern provinces could reach as high as 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. ๐ŸŒก

In the air tonight

Between now and Tuesday, warm air currents will come in from North Africa, making the average temperature 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. ๐Ÿ‘€

The warm air gives an especially nice glow during the sunrise and sunset, so it’ll be ready for the ‘gram. ๐Ÿ˜‰

Cooler later in the week

Following this mid-week peak, temperatures will cool down slightly again to around 14 or 15 degrees Celsius on average.

Hang onto that sunscreen, however. Whilst temperatures will be more spring-like, it will still stay dry and sunny throughout the Netherlands. ๐Ÿ˜Ž

How are you spending the next couple of sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!