Warm, sunny weather to continue in the Netherlands!

If you’ve been enjoying the weather like us, you’re in for some great news. The spring-like weather will continue over the next few days!

In fact, at some points, it may even start to feel a bit like summer. ☀️

According to RTL Nieuws, Meteorologist Thomas Vermeulen from Buienradar has forecasted that temperatures in the southern provinces could reach as high as 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. 🌡

In the air tonight

Between now and Tuesday, warm air currents will come in from North Africa, making the average temperature 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. 👀

The warm air gives an especially nice glow during the sunrise and sunset, so it’ll be ready for the ‘gram. 😉

Cooler later in the week

Following this mid-week peak, temperatures will cool down slightly again to around 14 or 15 degrees Celsius on average.

Hang onto that sunscreen, however. Whilst temperatures will be more spring-like, it will still stay dry and sunny throughout the Netherlands. 😎

How are you spending the next couple of sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!