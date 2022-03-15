OMT wants to keep some coronavirus measures in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
picture-of-woman-in-a-mask-on-a-bus
Image: NewAfrica/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/354467818/stock-photo-african-american-woman-disposable-mask.html

Most of us here in the Netherlands seem to have blissfully forgotten about the pandemic. 😅 And after several weeks of relaxed coronavirus measures, who wouldn’t?

But with the upcoming press conference tonight, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) still recommends that the cabinet keeps a few measures in place, says RTL Nieuws.

Here’s what to expect. 👇🏻

Face masks on public transport

The OMT recommends keeping face masks mandatory in public transport. This is especially to protect vulnerable people and allow them to travel safely when infections run high.

This group of people often travel by train or bus because they don’t have a car — so the OMT advises the cabinet to keep that measure.

Testing and 1G measures

The OMT also suggests removing 1G measures from large indoor events. This means that you won’t have to show a negative test result before visiting an indoor event with 500+ people like a concert or party.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Another piece of advice is that students no longer have to self-test twice before attending their classes or lectures.

Quarantine and working from home

If you enjoyed working from home, we have some good news. The OMT recommends working half the time from home and the other half in the office.

So, if you’ve gotten used to no travel times and working in your pyjamas, you’re in for some luck. 🍀

The OMT also wants to keep the current quarantine advice. That means if you test positive for the coronavirus, you need to quarantine for at least five days and you can leave if you’re symptom-free for 24 hours. Hoera! (hooray!) 🎉

Upcoming press conference

Since the measures were relaxed, the number of infections increased again — but it hasn’t led to many hospitalisations.

The Dutch cabinet will confirm the new changes to the coronavirus measures in a press conference but some leaks suggest they will scrap most measures before the end of March.

What do you think the new coronavirus measures will be? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleVideo streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Next articleDutch supermarket Albert Heijn continues to extend vegan product range
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

