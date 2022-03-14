Prince Harry tried to speak Dutch and we loved it [VIDEO INSIDE]

While many of us have stopped being surprised by whatever chaotic combination 2022 throws our way, one thing that we really didn’t expect to see on the agenda was Prince Harry speaking Dutch.

And yet, it’s a thing.

There’s even a video to prove it. 👇

Why is Prince Harry speaking Dutch?

It’s a valid question with a simple answer. Prince Harry is a founding member of the Invictus Games foundation. The foundation hosts international games for hundreds of injured, wounded, or sick servicemen and women. 💪

Writing on their social media, Invictus Games explains that “the Duke was inspired to start the Games after witnessing first-hand how the power of sport can help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery — physically, psychologically, and socially.”

This year, the Invictus Games will be hosted in The Hague between April 16 and 22 — and the Duke of Sussex certainly has a good marketing strategy.

Teaming up with representatives of the Netherlands, he tackled some good ol’ Dutch classics, such as stroopwafel and Scheveningen.

Could the pronunciation be better? Sure. And is there a strangely Russian twang to his accent? Yes. But we’re loving his energy. ✨

Decked out in orange

To top off the good vibes, the prince ended the promotional video by whipping out an orange hat, whacking on some orange sunglasses, and unzipping his jumper to reveal an orange T-shirt. 🧡

By the end of the video, the royal is looking more like your average ‘Jelle’ on a busy King’s Day — and you know what, good for him.

What do you think of his Dutch skills? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Raph_PH/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

