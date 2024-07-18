The NS just accidentally gifted half a million people a birthday present

Check your inboxes 👀 🎁

NewsWeird
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-woman-smiling-down-at-phone
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/person-reading-cell-phone-messages_42928121.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=19&uuid=9e220257-c2ea-4a65-8de2-10a34b486e7b

It’s not every day that you welcome an email from the NS, but Tuesday was certainly an exception for at least 500,000 people across the Netherlands.

Why? Because their inboxes were graced with an accidental birthday present from the NS — even though it wasn’t their birthday.

An NS technical error that we can get behind

Speaking to RTL Nieuws, an NS spokesperson shed some light on the emails.

“Only three thousand customers had a birthday, but due to a mistake in the system, the email wrongly ended up with many other people.” Woopsie!

@dutchreview I’ll stick to biking 🤦‍♀️ #dutchlife #dutchmemes #traindelays #ns #netherlands #thenetherlands #expatlife #expats #expatsinthenetherlands #dutchreview #meme #memecut ♬ original sound – Greatest Hits

Usually, a technical error associated with the NS means a world of inconvenience for travellers, but in this case, it was actually quite a happy accident.

Those who received the very early birthday present were offered three gifts:

They could upgrade to first class (for a small fee of €2.50), buy one return ticket (for a meagre €8.95), and enjoy a whole month of free e-book reading.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

Not too bad when you consider it was never intended for the majority of recipients!

No takesies backsies

Thankfully, the NS has invoked the sacred rule of no takesies backsies.

In other words, those who received the email get to enjoy the birthday presents — regardless of whether or not it’s actually their birthday.

“Once that email was sent, we couldn’t change it anymore,” the NS spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws. “And besides, what’s given, stays given.”

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #23: Perform the ‘lekker wave’ if something is delicious
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Costa del Netherlands, are you ready for 32 degrees on Saturday?

Asking if you're ready for summer is probably a stupid question — July might finally feel like July this weekend...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #23: Perform the ‘lekker wave’ if something is delicious

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
You're seated in a tastefully decorated Dutch restaurant, where a linen tablecloth brushes your legs, a candle flickers gently on the table, and mouthwatering,...

7 things to consider when renting out your house in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 2
Are you thinking of renting out your house in the Netherlands? There's a lot to consider, but geen probleem! We have a comprehensive list...

Eating herring in the Netherlands: all you need to know about the ‘Hollandse Nieuwe’

Chuka Nwanazia - 0
The large-scale herring fishing in the Netherlands started during the Golden Age. Since then, Dutch herring and the 'Hollandse Nieuwe' have become a delicacy...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.