Dog-lovers and cat-lovers, hear us! Your favourite companions need donors. Veterinarians and the national animal blood bank (yes, the Netherlands has one of those) are sounding an urgent alarm for more dogs and cats to donate blood. So not only humans but animals need to start donating blood too!

There is an increasing number of pets who need transfusions as more people are becoming aware about the benefits of blood transfusions. “On average, we perform one and sometimes two transfusions a week. A few years ago, blood transfusions were another big exception: at most once or twice a year. We then used the blood of dogs or cats from our own staff,” says vet Marc Maas from the Evidensia Hospital in Waalwijk.