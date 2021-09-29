An autumn weather dump: wind, rain, and code yellow in the Netherlands

Get ready to feel all the autumn feels because as of today, the Netherlands will be facing some serious autumn weather for the remainder of the week.

On this cloudy and rainy Wednesday, meteorologist William Huizinga of Buienradar warns that “the days when you could go out without a coat are over.” 🧥

This afternoon, further cooling air will rage at full speed keeping the temperatures within a maximum of 14° degrees — kind of unimaginable after the recent Summer temperature strike!

Rain will intensify throughout the evening, especially in the northeastern part of the country with rising chances of thunder. ⚡ The eastern Wadden sea area will witness wind gusts between 90 and 100 km/h — where a code yellow warning was already issued for Friesland, Groningen, and Noord-Holland.

Tot ziens, sunny September

Tomorrow, although we’ll see periods of sunshine throughout the morning, the afternoon of the last day in September will bring some grey clouds along the west and north with chances of rain. ☁

It’s officially autumn, so changeable windy and rainy weather is here for the next few days at least. Rain or shine, the temperature will not go above 16° degrees this week so check your phones before shutting your front doors. 🙄

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on Dutch weather.

Feature Image: Kryzhov/Depositphotos

