Not so fast, cold weather! Autumn is expected to have a warm start

We were too soon to say “doei!” to nice weather.

Yup, you read that right. You don’t have to unpack all of your winter gear just yet because autumn is going to start out warm in the Netherlands, according to Weerplaza.

Starting on September 1, meteorological autumn will kick off on a relaxing note: with temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees combined with some sunny days.

⛅ Today: cloudy with a chance of warmth

Already today we can expect some warmer temperatures, with the mercury starting with 17 degrees in the morning and 20 degrees in the afternoon! There are still going to be some clouds in the sky, but at least rain isn’t expected! 😅

☀️ Tomorrow: don’t blame it on the sunshine

Break out the biertjes 🍺 because the weather is going to be sunny, with temperatures rising up to 22 degrees. The lowest temperature will be 13 degrees.

⛅ Wednesday: indecisive is the weather’s middle name

Similar to Monday’s weather, Wednesday will be a mixed bag. We’ll be seeing some warm temps, with a high of 21 and a low of 12 degrees. However, it will still be cloudy, so it’s not yet time to bust out the inflatable, kiddy pool.

⛅ Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Expect more clouds but warm temperatures: the weather is going to be pretty much the same from Thursday through to Saturday, with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. It’s a good chance to take a stroll with a friend or a partner, but not to try and get a tan (sorry, everyone). 😭

What will you do to take advantage of the warm(er) weather? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: PetarPaunchev/Depositphotos