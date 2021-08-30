Over 300 prime Amsterdam apartments owned by US company have been sitting vacant — despite the housing crisis

NewsEconomy
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
photo-amsterdam-canal-bikes-and-houses
Image: dianliguori/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/13549261/stock-photo-amsterdam-canal-and-bikes.html

US investment company, Blackstone, has admitted that 328 of its apartments have sat empty for years.

Why is that a big deal? Perhaps because there’s an acute housing crisis that leaves thousands desperate for a roof. 🙃

Following a series of critical questions from the party chairman of the Dutch Socialist Party (SP), the issue is being taken up with the Amsterdam city council today, reports AT5.

Squatters spilled the beans on Blackstone

In June, the police evicted a group of squatters from a building on Sint Willibrordusstraat in the bohemian neighbourhood De Pijp. Seemingly, it was this action that drove Blackstone to file vacancy notifications to the municipality — in bulk.

According to the squatters evicted from Sint Willibrordusstraat, the place had “been rotting away empty for years.”

This triggered the party leader of the SP, Erik Flentge, to start investigating Blackstone.

“328 vacant properties reported in one go. How can that happen? Why so many, are they all being refurbished? And it is still unclear how many more buildings are empty. Mind you, thousands of people are looking for a home. (3)”

Amsterdam city council reacts

The Alderman for Housing, Rutger Groot Wassink, expressed the city council’s disapproval of leaving homes vacant for a long time. According to him, the council is fighting long-term vacancies “with all possible means” as “it is a duty to use houses for what they are intended, namely habitation.”

However, Wassink also explains the difficulty of tracing Blackstone’s total homeownership in Amsterdam. The investment company’s property portfolio is placed with various subsidiaries, making it very time consuming to figure out which homes belong to which Dutch branch.

Are there any consequences for Blackstone?

Asides from an inspection of the property on Sint Willibrordusstraat to get it ready for habitation as soon as possible, the municipality will have a meeting with Rembrandt Propco about the manner in which vacancies should be reported.

Meaning, they’ll have a little talk about how it’s not okay to report 328 addresses in one go. 🙅‍♀️

However, the Vacancy Act doesn’t provide any options for reprimanding Blackwater or Rembrandt Propco for leaving the properties vacant, only if they don’t report it — so all they get is a rap on the knuckles from the municipality.

Do you think the city council should do more to fight vacancies? And what are your opinions of Blackwater? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: dianliguori/Depositphotos

Previous articleNot so fast, cold weather! Autumn is expected to have a warm start
Next articleHere’s what the new, exclusive boarding school of Dutch Princess Alexia looks like
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Here’s what the new, exclusive boarding school of Dutch Princess Alexia looks like

Dutch Princess Alexia is knee-deep into her first day at a brand-new school in Wales — and it is looking...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Here’s what the new, exclusive boarding school of Dutch Princess Alexia looks like

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Dutch Princess Alexia is knee-deep into her first day at a brand-new school in Wales — and it is looking niiiice. We all remember...

Over 300 prime Amsterdam apartments owned by US company have been sitting vacant — despite the housing crisis

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
US investment company, Blackstone, has admitted that 328 of its apartments have sat empty for years. Why is that a big deal? Perhaps because there's...

Not so fast, cold weather! Autumn is expected to have a warm start

Nicole Ogden -
We were too soon to say “doei!” to nice weather.  Yup, you read that right. You don’t have to unpack all of your winter gear...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X