The Netherlands can expect lower temperatures within the next few days as the 13 day heatwave comes to an end.

It looks like the Netherlands has reached the end of its record-breaking heatwave as temperatures have dropped below 25 degrees in certain parts of the country. If you haven’t made it to the beach or lake yet, it’s time to drop all your priorities and run because it looks like Dutch summer is about to end.

Today and Thursday

You have 48 hours. The warm weather will continue for today and tomorrow with daily temperatures reaching the high twenties today, and even reaching into the 30’s tomorrow.

However, cloud cover and rain showers are to be expected this evening and will continue into the night. Thursday will be mostly warm and sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Last chance on Friday

According to Weerplaza, a temperature drop will be expected at the end of this week. The beginning of this drop will be felt on Friday as the day is expected to begin with localised thunderstorms.

For those of us who don’t mind a bit of rain and the occasional thunderclap, Friday may be the perfect day for a summer outing (aka perfect weather for those of us whose complexions will never know the glow of a tan, only the shame of a bright pink face.) It is expected to be overcast but warm with temperatures reaching around 25 degrees.

However, a change in temperature will be felt in the evening as cool wind and rain is expected to creep up from the south.

Ad

Increase in wind on Saturday

Saturday will probably be the day that reminds us that we are not, in fact, living in the costa del Hollanda.

Indeed, you may need to hold onto your umbrellas, as coastal and northern areas will experience scattered showers and much stronger winds. This will help bring the temperatures down to the low 20’s (great for those of us who reside in attics).

Inland areas may be slightly warmer, reaching 25 degrees.

Lower temperatures on Sunday and Monday

We’ll be sick of the Sunday weather before it even starts. High winds will continue and bring with them the classic Dutch weather.

Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees and rain showers are to be expected. Similar weather will also be seen on Monday and the day after, and the day after, and the day after.

Forecasts suggest that next week will be much cooler than the previous week’s. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 20’s with occasional showers.

It may be disheartening to know the summer is probably over, but let’s not forget how great it can be that Dutch weather is kind of crappy.

We hope you made the best of the heatwave! Let us know how you feel about the cooler weather in the comments below.

Feature Image: Josh Sorenson/Pexels

