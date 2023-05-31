Terrasje time! Lots of sun and warm weather on its way to the lowlands

It’s time to get your sunglasses out and grab those biertjes out of the fridge — the last day of May is bringing weather that we can celebrate!

Today, the sun is shining brightly for most of the Netherlands and after a cloudy start to the week, we can soak up some much-deserved rays. 🌞

According to Weerplaza, the only exception will be in the Wadden region, where some low clouds will block the sunshine.

Warm winds

A moderate northeasterly wind is bringing us warmth to go with the glorious sunshine.

Temperatures will reach a lovely 22 to 25 degrees Celsius in the centre, east, and south of the country. It won’t be as warm, however, in the north and in the Wadden.

In the evening, more clouds will make their way across the country from the Wadden region, and temperatures will drop to a crisp low of 8 degrees Celsius.

Some stubborn clouds will put a damper on Thursday for those in the north and centre, while in the south, the sun will continue shining cheerfully. The temperature will be slightly cooler than Wednesday at highs of 14 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Cool and windy beaches

On Friday, it will be dry, and there will be some good periods of sunshine that are perfect for some terrasje time.

It will also be fairly warm at 18 to 21 degrees Celsius. Make sure to hold onto your sunhat, though, because there will be a moderate wind blowing from the north.

A Friday with your toes in the sand might be calling your name, but it will be a lot cooler on the beaches and Wadden islands, so remember to take a jacket with you.

A very sunny weekend

A picnic sounds like the perfect outing for the bright and warm weekend ahead. Winds from the northeast will bring warm, summery temperatures of between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

However, winds from a more northern direction on Sunday could also bring slightly cooler weather with more clouds.

