Terrasje time! Lots of sun and warm weather on its way to the lowlands

NewsWeather
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Dutch-cafes-outside-invite-a-friend-for-coffee
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/dutch-terrace.html?offset=100&filter=all

It’s time to get your sunglasses out and grab those biertjes out of the fridge — the last day of May is bringing weather that we can celebrate!

Today, the sun is shining brightly for most of the Netherlands and after a cloudy start to the week, we can soak up some much-deserved rays. 🌞 

According to Weerplaza, the only exception will be in the Wadden region, where some low clouds will block the sunshine.

Warm winds

A moderate northeasterly wind is bringing us warmth to go with the glorious sunshine. 

Temperatures will reach a lovely 22 to 25 degrees Celsius in the centre, east, and south of the country. It won’t be as warm, however, in the north and in the Wadden.

In the evening, more clouds will make their way across the country from the Wadden region, and temperatures will drop to a crisp low of 8 degrees Celsius. 

Some stubborn clouds will put a damper on Thursday for those in the north and centre, while in the south, the sun will continue shining cheerfully. The temperature will be slightly cooler than Wednesday at highs of 14 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Cool and windy beaches

On Friday, it will be dry, and there will be some good periods of sunshine that are perfect for some terrasje time. 

It will also be fairly warm at 18 to 21 degrees Celsius. Make sure to hold onto your sunhat, though, because there will be a moderate wind blowing from the north.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

A Friday with your toes in the sand might be calling your name, but it will be a lot cooler on the beaches and Wadden islands, so remember to take a jacket with you. 

A very sunny weekend

A picnic sounds like the perfect outing for the bright and warm weekend ahead. Winds from the northeast will bring warm, summery temperatures of between 18 to 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday. 

However, winds from a more northern direction on Sunday could also bring slightly cooler weather with more clouds.

What outdoor activities in the sun do you have planned for this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The Atlantic Wall: the remnants of Nazis on the Dutch coast
Next article
Step aside, Albert Heijn: this Dutch supermarket is now the most expensive chain in the Netherlands
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Lock the doors, seal the windows: Asian hornets are in the Netherlands 

They’re coming for you: the Asian giant hornet has landed in the Netherlands and is found “almost everywhere” in the...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

How to speak Dutch in seven words or less

Henry Stokes - 54
Do you want to learn how to speak Dutch but can't wrap your head around the scratchy Gs and weird word order? Sometimes keeping...

We asked readers about their experiences with the infamous Dutch directness

Freya Sawbridge - 3
Ahhh, the infamous Dutch directness: is it a stereotype or is it accurate? Should it even be called "directness" or simply, "honesty"? Straightforwardness is so...

Swimming in Amsterdam’s canals: what you need to know

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 2
Fancy a swim in a canal in Amsterdam? Maybe think twice. While those dreamy canals may look perfect for a refreshing dip, they're full...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.