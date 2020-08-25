Summer storm Francis is on its way, and is threatening to be rather strong. When the storm hits the Netherlands on Wednesday, winds will most likely blow weakened trees over. Vacationers and the public in general are warned to be cautious.

Winds this evening will already be racing at 100km/hr at sea, and will further pick up as the night progresses. Turbulent rain is expected from Wednesday morning, and winds will build into a storm across most areas of the country, says NU.nl.

The storm will approach from a south-western direction, and as it passes over inland regions, winds are expected to be between 75-100km/hr. The south is set to be dryer tomorrow but winds will still be considerably strong. So hold onto your hats and umbrellas!

Falling trees

Keep in mind that many trees have recently been weakened by the drought, and are at danger of being blown over by the storm. In urban areas especially, this could cause some damage.

The Weerplaza weather service is warning vacationers to take extra precautions with their tents and caravans. “Make sure the tent is properly secured with extra guy ropes and caravan owners are advised to secure their awning as well. When departing from the campsite on Wednesday, it is advisable to end the holiday a little earlier. ”

Storm should be over by Thursday

On Wednesday afternoon the winds will already be much weaker, and by Thursday the storm will have pretty much died out. We should see some sun breaking through and less rain on Thursday as well.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more news and weather reports.

Ad

Feature Image: Felix Mittermeier/Unsplash