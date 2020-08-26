The summer storm that brewed last night over the Netherlands reached its peak early this morning, causing damage across the country. The storm is not expected to die down until this afternoon.

Code yellow has officially been declared over the western regions of the country after wind speeds were recorded over 100km/hr at the pier of IJmuiden last night. Wind force nine, which qualifies the storm as a summer storm, were recorded all along the coast early this morning, reports NOS.

The damage

Around 10pm last night, a woman in The Hague was pinned under a tree after the tremendous winds pushed it over. According to RTL Nieuws, she was freed by a group of bystanders and taken to the hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Other damage so far includes trees falling onto cars, falling scaffolding and even the facade of a building that fell into the street in The Hague. More than 40 reports of damage have been recorded in the Rotterdam region, and the storm isn’t over yet.

Rush hour

The number of trains running today will be reduced, as a result of fallen trees on the tracks but also precautionary measures due to the continuing strong winds. Fewer intercity trains will run between Amsterdam and Den Helder, and no trains will run between Boskoop and Gouda this morning. All high-speed trains between Breda and Noorderkempen have been cancelled.

Many of these trains will be replaced by buses, so commuters need to factor in extra travel time today. Additionally, the Western Scheldt ferry has been taken out of service in Zeeland.

Caution until the end

The summer storm is expected to pass around noon today, but strong winds may continue into the afternoon. Only towards the evening will these winds probably dissipate.

Until then, the public is cautioned to stay inside if possible. Driving with a trailer or caravan is not recommended. Trees will most likely continue to fall, so be aware of this.

The last time the Netherlands experienced a summer storm was August 10 last year, which also saw wind speeds over 100km/hr and collapsed the roof of the AZ stadium in Alkmaar.

Feature Image: Josep Castells/Unsplash