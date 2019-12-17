Tired of the rainy weekend? The pitter-patter of raindrops got you down because you can’t do anything fun outside? Get ready for a tropical Tuesday because it’s going to be a maximum of 15 degrees today, reports Weerplaza.

You might have noticed some fog this morning, but don’t despair: today is going to be an unseasonably warm day! The cold rain of the weekend is over (for now) and some areas of the country will reach 15 degrees: that’s almost twice as warm as it was at the weekend.

Clouds, but no wind

The highest temperatures will happen in the southeast of the country, but there will be some stubborn clouds there (just so you don’t get too excited about this tropical weather). There will be pretty much no wind anywhere in the country.

Stormy weather tonight

Over the course of the evening, new clouds move from the west over the country, accompanied by a lot of rain. There could be thunderstorms in some parts of the country, and there’ll be rain long into the night. So, uh, put away that sunscreen, you won’t be needing it.

Clear weather on Wednesday

Any hope of glorious winter weather should melt away over the rest of the week, as temperatures drop again from Wednesday onwards. It’ll be around 9 degrees, but quite clear and sunny in most parts of the country. So, for the Netherlands, pretty decent weather!

Thursday and Friday: warm but rainy (what’s new?)

And then on Thursday and Friday we’re back to the good old heavy rain and temperatures around 10 degrees. There’ll be plenty of clouds and stormy weather at sea (though the storm is unlikely to reach land).

Weekend: changeable

The weekend will be “changeable”, and we don’t just mean you cancelling your plans because you’ve just realised that socialising is the worst. Temperatures will be around 8 degrees and there’ll be bursts of rain, with a possibility of stormy weather on Sunday.

Gonna change your plans this weekend because of the weather? Sad about the lack of a white Christmas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature image: ValeriaLu/Pixabay