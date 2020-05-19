This week, God has been kind to us, sending down a slight breeze and lots of sun. By Thursday, temperatures may climb to 29 degrees in some parts, so be sure to stock up on those cold beers and ice lollies.

This Thursday, temperatures in the centre will reach 25-28 degrees, and 29 in the southeast, with a possibility of climbing up to 30 degrees, according to Weeronline.

Friends, this may be a record-breaking Ascension Day temperature-wise. Look like the climate crisis is still in full swing.

Complemented with warm weather is a lot of sun, and dry air, perfect for spending time by a waterside or under a tree.

What goes up must come down

Although Thursday will be the peak of warmth this week, Friday is also relatively hot, with temperatures reaching to roughly 21-26 degrees.

But what goes up must come down, and alas, temperatures will fall this weekend. Saturday’s temperatures will range from 16-19 degrees, back to average May temperatures, and conditions will be a little cloudy and a little windy.

And Sunday will be more or less the same, perhaps a degree or two warmer, and sunnier, with less wind.

Frost is lost

If gardening is your thing, then you can take this time to plant your seedlings because even if temperatures will drop this weekend, there won’t be any frost on the ground at night.

Keep in mind that although it is getting warmer, that coronavirus measures are easing up and that even though the outdoors are beckoning, coronavirus still isn’t over. We still need to be safe and be cautious.

But of course, warmer weather is still something nice to celebrate.

Feature Image: Free-photos/Pixabay