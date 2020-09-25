Today will begin with some showers on the west coast but will be mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining below 11 degrees. Later in the day, rain will move over the south of the Netherlands, with strong gusts of wind in the southwest.

The maximum temperature for today will be a chilly 14 degrees, reports Buienradar. Whilst the strongest rains will be in the south, scatters of showers will drizzle over other parts of the Netherlands too this evening. In South Holland and Zeeland, you might want to keep the shutters closed, as winds will reach 100 kilometres per hour this evening.

The weekend

No, not the singer. Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high of 16 degrees, with bursts of sun and rain taking turns in true Dutch fashion. Sunday may see some heavier rains, but once again the weather will be a bit indecisive with sun and rain interchanging throughout the day. The maximum temperature on Sunday will be around 14 degrees.

Next week

Maximum temperatures in the coming week will rise a little to around 17 degrees, and the sun is set to show her face a little more, although showers of rain will be visiting too. But Monday doesn’t seem to be joining the party, and will be quite rainy.

Feature Image: Atilla Bingöl/Unsplash