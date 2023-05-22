Surf’s up: Amsterdam on the lookout for daredevil ‘metro surfer’

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Is that the new 007 surfing the top of the metro in Amsterdam? Nee, that is just a man crazy enough to think he is.

A man was seen standing on the roof of a moving metro between Van der Madeweg and Overamstel metro stations in Amsterdam, reports the NOS. This crazy (and maybe not the smartest) act was recorded by passengers from another metro this week.

Despite not being the Netherlands’ very own 007, the metro surfer must have his own sneaky spy skills as he disappeared after his action scene and has yet to be found. 

Consequences for the metro surfer

The municipal public transport operator for Amsterdam, GVB, filed a report of ‘metro surfing’ and will press charges against the risk taker when they find him. 

How exactly did he get up there, anyway? Well, no one knows and even if the GVB did know, they wouldn’t be sharing it for one very good reason. 👇

“It is not only forbidden but also life-threatening,” a GVB spokesperson tells the NOS.

If you’re thinking of crawling on top of the metro to live out your own action-filled fantasy, you might want to think twice. GVB wants adventure lovers to stick to the surfboard — on waves in the ocean, not on the metro. 

READ MORE | Rotterdammers can now catch a metro DIRECTLY to Hoek van Holland beach

“You don’t want to give this behaviour too much attention to prevent others from doing stupid things like this,” says the spokesperson.

What do you think of metro surfer’s dangerous antics? Tell us in the comments!

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

