New fear unlocked: Dutch family finds TWO-METRE-LONG snake in their barbecue

NewsWeird
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-rat-snake
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/514793462/stock-photo-white-bellied-rat-snake-ptyas.html

Ahh, it’s a bright sunny day — the perfect day for a nice barbecue. Surprise! That’s not a stukje worst, it’s a snake! 😳

A Dutch family in Zeddam had a slithery surprise over the weekend when they opened their barbecue and found a two-metre-long snake taking a lil nap inside. 🐍

Many would freak out, but this family kept their cool long enough to call the animal ambulance, Dierenambulance Gelderland Oost. 

A harmless guest

The sneaky slang was caught and identified as a grey rat snake, which is non-venomous. (Whew, that’s a relief! 😅) He was then taken to the shelter for a check-up, reports Omroep GLD

Translation: FOUND, Zeddam

This afternoon we received a report that a 2-metre-long snake had crawled into a barbecue at the Vinkhof in Zeddam. Our brave colleagues have gone to the scene. Turns out to be a grey rat snake, these are non-venomous. The snake has been caught and is now staying at a shelter where it has been checked. It’s an exotic specimen, doesn’t belong in nature.

Are you possibly the owner?

Please contact us at 088-1441441

The sun is shining and the weather is great to sit outside. If you’re going to have a barbecue, check if there are no nests or animals inside!

Dare we say he actually looks pretty cute for a reptile — if you can look for long enough without getting the heebie-jeebies. 

Anyone missing a snake?

Snakes like this one are exotic species and not naturally found in Gelderland. 

So, what was the little guy (or the not-so-little guy in this case) doing there? As the dierenambulance is currently looking for a possible owner, he is likely a lost pet. 

Hmmm… just how exactly do you lose a two-metre-long pet snake? 🤔 Or better yet, how do you not notice it’s missing? No owner has come forward yet, so our questions go unanswered.

Snakes in Gelderland

Unlike one Dutch family’s exotic barbecue guest, several other snakes do call Gelderland their home. Snakes like the adder, grass snake, and smooth snake can be found in vegetation and along the road. 

READ MORE | Barbecuing in the Netherlands: how do the Dutch do BBQs?

With the rising temperatures, more snakes and other critters will be creeping out to soak up those sunbeams and find a cosy spot to doze. 

“If you are going to have a barbecue, check whether there are no nests or animals in it,” suggests the organisation.

Advice that I’m sure we’ll all take on board, all the while hoping that we never find a snake in our own barbecues.

Have you ever found a surprise critter in your home? Tell us all about it in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
9 things you need to know about Dutch health insurance as an international
Next article
Keep the coat! Dutch sunshine stays (but not the balmy temperatures)
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Are we surprised? Amsterdam officially has one of the best public images in the world 

We get it, you love Amsterdam — maybe even a little too much — and who can blame you with...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Are we surprised? Amsterdam officially has one of the best public images in the world 

Ellen Ranebo - 0
We get it, you love Amsterdam — maybe even a little too much — and who can blame you with the way the city...

Keep the coat! Dutch sunshine stays (but not the balmy temperatures)

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
After the sunny and warm weekend, it’s with little surprise that we announce that Dutch weather has decided to confuse us a bit. You...

9 things you need to know about Dutch health insurance as an international

Liana Pereira - 0
Whether you’ve recently moved to the glorious land of stroopwafels or are considering a move in the near future, it’s only natural to have...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.