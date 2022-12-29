Dutch Quirk #112: Invite family over to fry food on tiny table-top barbecues

By Francesca Burbano
Your Dutch partner has invited you to join his family for a barbecue, how exciting! You dress up in your summer clothes, expecting to join everyone outside in the garden and seeing food being grilled on a large charcoal grill, only for your partner to drag you inside the house.

How odd, you think to yourself. Aren’t barbecues usually done outside? Well, the Dutchies do it in a slightly different way. 

Instead of grilling outside, they use tiny table-top barbecues that can be set on the dinner table inside the house.

And yes, food takes longer to grill. Or at least, it feels like it does.

What is it?

A table-top barbecue is a small barbecue with a compact design and without a bulky base, so that you can easily place it on your dining table.

The Dutchies take these tiny barbecues anywhere with them, from camping trips to a day at the beach in The Hague, or even in the comfort of their own home.

What do they cook on them? A lot of traditional Dutch meat, such as rookworst, speklapjes, slavink, pre-made kebabs and don’t forget the crucial ingredient — satésaus. Meat with peanut butter sauce, a true Dutch barbecue staple.

These tiny table-top barbecues only allow minimal grilling space. Your Dutch hosts will grill one meat at a time, serve, and then move on to grilling the next thing. 

Time to drink some beer or wine in between servings!  

Why do they do it?

Practicality, of course! Dutch people are known to be very practical — from sending Tikkies for almost everything, splitting bills, and planning any meet-up or appointment.

 And what is more practical than a barbecue that you can take anywhere with you? No one has to leave the table to check up on the meat, plus it’s easy to clean and maintain. 

Now that is Dutch functionality!

Why is it quirky? 

Barbecuing is common anywhere — gathering with friends or family, grilling meats and vegetable skewers on charcoal barbecues, and enjoying each other’s company (usually on hot summer days).

Teeny tiny tabletop barbecues, on the other hand, are not so ordinary. At least not outside of the Netherlands. They might be cute but they’re also definitely a little bizarre. 

Should you join in? 

That depends! If you like to take breaks in between meals and like to carry a barbecue with you when you go to a park or the beach, then why not? Barbecue on the go, anyone?

But if you prefer to sit out in the garden and eat your grilled meats and vegetables in one serve, maybe opt out on this one.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

