“Everything for stuffing your pussy!”: These are the worst Dutch slogans of 2023

Dutchies aren’t necessarily known for their punny nature or humorous antics — but they’ve certainly got a knack for tacky slogans and cheesy wordplay.

This year’s shortlist of the worst Dutch slogans all goes back to puns — a popular trick in the bad-slogan game, says Christine Liebrecht, one of the inventors of the Slechtste Sloganverkiezing (Bad Slogan Election).

RTL Nieuws compiled the list of the raunchiest, silliest slogans, but here are the English ones that made the top 10.

“Everything for stuffing your pussy!”

Spotted on a printed bag at 4Cats, a cat shop in Amsterdam.

“We Whisky you a Sherry Christmas”

On an online banner at DrankDozijn.nl, an alcohol delivery service in the Netherlands

“Have a Naai’s day!”

Okay, technically, this one has Dutch and English, translating to “Have a ‘sew’ day”. Spotted outside of a sewing specialist company in Veghel, North Brabant (an attempt was made).

“Put the fun between your legs!”

Seen at a bike rental shop in Castricum, North Holland.

(Is cycling really Dutchies’ idea of fun?)

Cast your vote!

If you want to test out your Dutch or take a look at the full list of slogans, you can cast your vote for the worst slogan at Sloganverkiezingen.nl!

Do you have a favourite bad slogan this year? Tell us in the comments!

Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

