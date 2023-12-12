Google Wrapped: Here’s what Dutchies searched for the most in 2023

Interesting search history. 👀

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Image: Depositphotos/Canva https://depositphotos.com/photos/crompouce.html?filter=all&qview=686407716

What does a Dutch machine, a snack that birthed an internet trend, and AI have in common? They were among the top 10 Google results that Dutchies most wanted to know!

It looks like Google saw all the hype our favourite music streaming app, Spotify, was getting and decided to join in on the fun.

They’ve just released a list of the Netherlands’ most-searched-for terms on their website in 2023, so let’s hop right into it!

Elections, AI, and *this* internet fave took the lead

With the elections taking up much of people’s time, energy, and Twitter feeds, it comes as no surprise that the top Dutch result was ‘stemwijzer‘. This is a handy online system that helps voters decide which party to vote for.

Stemwijzer‘ was closely followed by the infamous AI service ChatGPT. The crisis in Gaza also made an appearance, as did the fall of the Dutch parliament.

Rounding up the top ten on a lighter note, however, was the Dutch internet’s favourite sweet treat: the crompouce.

READ MORE | This TikTok craze has everyone craving this BIZARRE Dutch sweet treat

Dying to see the full list? The top 10 current affairs searches were:

RankSearch result
1Stemwijzer
2ChatGPT
3WK voetbal vrouwen (Women’s football World Cup)
4Israel Gaza conflict
5Giro555
6BBB
7Verkiezing (Elections)
8Crompouce
9NSC
10Kabinet gevallen (Cabinet fallen)

What were your country’s top Google search results? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

