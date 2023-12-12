What does a Dutch machine, a snack that birthed an internet trend, and AI have in common? They were among the top 10 Google results that Dutchies most wanted to know!

It looks like Google saw all the hype our favourite music streaming app, Spotify, was getting and decided to join in on the fun.

They’ve just released a list of the Netherlands’ most-searched-for terms on their website in 2023, so let’s hop right into it!

Elections, AI, and *this* internet fave took the lead

With the elections taking up much of people’s time, energy, and Twitter feeds, it comes as no surprise that the top Dutch result was ‘stemwijzer‘. This is a handy online system that helps voters decide which party to vote for.

‘Stemwijzer‘ was closely followed by the infamous AI service ChatGPT. The crisis in Gaza also made an appearance, as did the fall of the Dutch parliament.

Rounding up the top ten on a lighter note, however, was the Dutch internet’s favourite sweet treat: the crompouce.

Dying to see the full list? The top 10 current affairs searches were:

Rank Search result 1 Stemwijzer 2 ChatGPT 3 WK voetbal vrouwen (Women’s football World Cup) 4 Israel Gaza conflict 5 Giro555 6 BBB 7 Verkiezing (Elections) 8 Crompouce 9 NSC 10 Kabinet gevallen (Cabinet fallen)

