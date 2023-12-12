Yes, yes… that’s the spot! (For you to pop a whimsical Christmas decoration on your tree this year.)

With weird Christmas ornaments popping up right, left, and centre, RTL Nieuws interviewed blogger Saskia de Laat to get her thoughts on the trend.

According to de Laat, ’tis the season for “unusual ornaments” — and nothing’s off the table. These ornaments can be anything from a vibrator, a tompouce, or even the odd suitcase or two.

(Hey, the Dutch really love travelling. 🤷🏻‍♀️🧳)

Oké, where can I get my hands on some quirky Dutch decorations?

When it comes to dreaming up unusual Christmas baubles, no business has more heartily embraced the trend than HEMA.

For the more understated ornament enthusiast, HEMA’s tompouce Christmas bauble looks good enough to eat. (Or, well… good enough not to send someone’s grandmother into a long-winded rant about “kids these days”. 😉)

If, however, you’re dying to stir up conversations at the dinner table this Christmas, HEMA’s hot pink vibrator bauble is about as loud and out-there as it gets.

What do you think of the growing trend of popping quirky decorations on your Christmas tree? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!