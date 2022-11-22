Wet weather: rain and clouds expected throughout the Netherlands

The traditional Dutch weather is upon us again, after a weekend filled with hopes of snow. Considering what the rest of the week will look like, our only advice is to stay prepared for anything.

Brace yourself for the wind, jump between the puddles, or enjoy some November sun — this week has got it all.

Rainy days

Tuesday starts off with quite a few showers all over the country, reports Weerplaza.

Although Wednesday morning is expected to start dry, you’re better off packing an umbrella anyways. More rain is likely to hit us in the afternoon, along with some strong southwesterly wind.

These two days will not be too cold, though, with temperatures between 6 and 9 degrees Celsius.

Windy and warm

Ok, “warm” might be an exaggeration, but the temperatures later in the week will be surprisingly high, staying around the 10-11 degree mark.

Yet, if this news inspired you to start planning a beach day, you might want to hold your horses. Thursday will arrive with another blast of strong wind, and the day will end with (you guessed it) more rain.

Weekend wonder

Friday will give those living east in the Netherlands some rain, while the rest of us will be blessed with more of that famous Dutch weather uncertainty.

Jumping from clear spells to rain showers, with mild temperatures up to 11 degrees, we’re not sure what to make of these predictions.

Still, Saturday and Sunday will remain relatively dry, setting the scene for some (hopefully) more Christmasy weather next week.

How are you coping with the crazy Dutch weather? Tell us in the comments below!