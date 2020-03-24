Without knowing exactly how many cases of coronavirus are out there, governments are left in the dark as they figure out how to tackle the crisis. The Netherlands has been criticised for their approach to testing: but what exactly is going on?

Countries around the globe have taken vastly different approaches to the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged governments to test as many people as possible in their respective countries, but the Netherlands has limited the testing to vulnerable groups only, reports RTL Nieuws.

We’ve written this article in order to clarify all relevant elements of testing and how it works in the Netherlands.

Who gets the test in the Netherlands?

Currently, testing is reserved only for vulnerable people. The strategy the Netherlands is currently taking is one of mitigation, not containment.

Currently, if someone suffers from a medical issue that could point to coronavirus, they must stay in self-isolation. When they haven’t experienced a symptom for 24 hours they can be released.

There’s one exception to this approach: the northern provinces, which we will discuss later.

Who does RIVM consider vulnerable?

The RIVM considers vulnerable groups as being people in their 70’s and above, as well as people with underlying health conditions that might complicate due to the coronavirus. People in this category may include:

Ad

people with lung conditions

people with heart problems

diabetic people

people with a reduced immune system

HIV patients

patients with kidney problems

To properly treat these individuals, doctors must first confirm that they have the virus. This makes them a priority group. Considering the majority of deaths from coronavirus are seniors, this approach is somewhat understandable.

Is the Netherlands respecting WHO guidelines in regards to testing as much as possible?

The World Health Organization recommend that as many tests are conducted as possible, and the Netherlands is conducting up to 2000 tests daily. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) say that they are complying with WHO’s recommendations. However, they’re limited by capacity.

Is The Netherlands testing enough? How to test-test-test per WHO recommendation, given the limited stock of test reagents? pic.twitter.com/qFJFsf1I2g — Max Meis (@max_meis) March 19, 2020

Testing kits in the Netherlands are very limited, and so is the ability of laboratories and scientists process results.

Regional differences in testing for coronavirus in the Netherlands

In the northern provinces, there are fewer cases but far more tests being conducted. A lot of tests are conducted on healthcare workers, their relatives, and their housemates, as a way of preventing the spread of viruses within hospitals.

Test Nederland minder dan het WHO voorschrijft? Dit is de richtlijn van het WHO aan landen met 'community transmission' (zoals Nederland): test vooral risicogroepen en zorgpersoneel – wat Nederland doet. https://t.co/OFtqUcd7Z4 pic.twitter.com/9jQZLJcJnR — Mark Lievisse Adriaanse (@Markla94) March 23, 2020

Dr. Alex Friedrich, head of the Medical Microbiology department at the UMC Groningen, says that they are taking this approach because the virus hasn’t spread so much in the north of the Netherlands. Therefore, they are taking a strategy of containment, rather than mitigation.

Minister of Health De Jonge has been less than enthusiastic about the approach of the northern provinces. In his view, all provinces need to have a coordinated response to the crisis, as laid down by the RIVM.

In the meantime, Brabant has been the worst-hit area in the Netherlands, reaching a number of 1739 cases. Social distancing was implemented in Brabant before the rest of the country followed, but it remains unclear how efficient the measures have been.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva