These are the worst train routes in the Netherlands for delays

You may have had a bad morning. Perhaps you couldn’t find your bike key, you stepped in poep, and it was raining. Well, what if we told you that you also have one of the worst train routes in the Netherlands?

There’s actually a good chance you do.

The Netherlands has a lot of love for the cities enclosed within the Amsterdam, The Hague, and Tilburg triangle — and so do internationals.

However, these popular cities are also home to some of the worst train routes in the Netherlands when it comes to delays.

The worst train route in the Netherlands

Travelling along the Rotterdam Centraal to Tilburg route? According to an NS report delivered to the House of Representatives, you can bet your battered bike that you’re going to be facing delays.

Oh, and you also have the worst train route in the entirety of the Netherlands, our condolences.

Just how bad are the delays? According to RTL Nieuws, 31.4% of trains on this route are delayed by five minutes or more.

The runners up

It’s not just those of us living along the Rotterdam-Tilburg route that are suffering, however.

Here are the Netherlands’ top 10 most delayed train routes:

RoutePercentage of delays
Rotterdam Centraal to Tilburg31% late
Den Haag Centraal to Amsterdam Centraal26% late
Rotterdam Centraal to Breda26% late
Rotterdam Centraal to Amsterdam Centraal23% late
Amsterdam Centraal to Rotterdam Centraal21% late
Amsterdam Centraal to Den Haag Centraal19 % late
Breda to Tilburg19 % late
Schiphol to Rotterdam Centraal19 % late
Breda to Rotterdam Centraal 17 % late
Schiphol to Amsterdam Centraal 15 % late
Source: BNNVARA

Want to ruin your friend’s day? Share the good news!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

