These are the worst train routes in the Netherlands for delays

You may have had a bad morning. Perhaps you couldn’t find your bike key, you stepped in poep, and it was raining. Well, what if we told you that you also have one of the worst train routes in the Netherlands?

There’s actually a good chance you do.

The Netherlands has a lot of love for the cities enclosed within the Amsterdam, The Hague, and Tilburg triangle — and so do internationals.

However, these popular cities are also home to some of the worst train routes in the Netherlands when it comes to delays.

The worst train route in the Netherlands

Travelling along the Rotterdam Centraal to Tilburg route? According to an NS report delivered to the House of Representatives, you can bet your battered bike that you’re going to be facing delays.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #26: complain about the NS

Oh, and you also have the worst train route in the entirety of the Netherlands, our condolences.

Just how bad are the delays? According to RTL Nieuws, 31.4% of trains on this route are delayed by five minutes or more.

The runners up

It’s not just those of us living along the Rotterdam-Tilburg route that are suffering, however.

Here are the Netherlands’ top 10 most delayed train routes:

Route Percentage of delays Rotterdam Centraal to Tilburg 31% late Den Haag Centraal to Amsterdam Centraal 26% late Rotterdam Centraal to Breda 26% late Rotterdam Centraal to Amsterdam Centraal 23% late Amsterdam Centraal to Rotterdam Centraal 21% late Amsterdam Centraal to Den Haag Centraal 19 % late Breda to Tilburg 19 % late Schiphol to Rotterdam Centraal 19 % late Breda to Rotterdam Centraal 17 % late Schiphol to Amsterdam Centraal 15 % late Source: BNNVARA

Want to ruin your friend’s day? Share the good news!