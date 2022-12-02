20% of young Dutch people still think Zwarte Piet is A-OK

Eva Lakeman
Eva Lakeman
Results are in! A year has been and gone but Zwarte Piet is still here. A recent survey has revealed that 20% of young Dutch people continue to support Zwarte Piet and we are just as fed up as you are. 

It’s the year 2022 and here comes that dreaded time of year again when many of us debate the age-old Dutch tradition of Sinterklaas’ little blackface ‘helpers’, Zwarte Pieten.

READ MORE| Zwarte Piet: the full guide to the Netherland’s most controversial tradition

The latest survey by I&O Research investigates how many Dutchies won’t back down from the view that the tradition of non-black people smearing black paint and red lipstick across their faces is just A-OK.

Good or bad news? 

The results? Hurray! Only 1 in 5 Dutch youths support blackface. 

Or should we say: Booo! 1 in 5 young Dutch people still support blackface.

READ MORE| Dutch Quirk #50: Disagree all the time about Zwarte Piet 

While 20% is far better than the whopping 65% that this figure stood at just six years ago, we are scratching our heads at this sizable percentage.

Even so, at least we can see that the number of supporters of the controversial character are dropping (slowly). Phew! 

Old traditions die hard

If this is true for the youngins, then it’s no surprise that 39% of Dutch people aged between 50 to 65 still support the Zwarte Piet. 

After all, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

A christmas miracle

Dear Sinterklaas,

All we want for Christmas is to abolish the Zwarte Piet tradition.

READ MORE: Support for Zwarte Piet drops significantly, new survey finds

We can only hope. Zwarte Piet has long since been an integral part of the Dutch Sinterklaas celebration which year after year shows a habit which is hard to kick.

What do you think of the survey’s findings? Let us know in the comments below.

Previous article
The cannibal who ate a Dutch student (and then starred in adult films) just died
Eva Lakeman
Eva Lakeman
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the rich smorgasbord of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

