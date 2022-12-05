This Dutch region will get SNOW today (and the rest of the country: rain)

Dying to build a snowman? Looks like you’ll need to head to Limburg! ☃️

The first icy sprinklings of winter fell in the early hours of this morning in South Limburg, reports RTL Nieuws.

Snow kidding, it’s cold in Limburg!

Limburg’s freezing temperatures created the perfect environment for snow to form, with last night’s initial rain shower developing into a gentle snowfall. The snowfall wasn’t particularly heavy, but it did snow for a long time, say Buiennrader meteorologists.

As the temperatures are still hovering around freezing in Limburg, Sinterklaas and Piet will likely experience a snowy Pakjesavond tonight.

What about the rest of us?

Buienrader meteorologist Philippe Schaumbergen hinted that Zuidoost-Brabant could likely expect some wet snow.

He also mentioned the possibility that the eastern parts of Overijssel and Gelderland could see some sprinklings of snow in the afternoon.

As for the rest of us in the Netherlands…we get Dutch rain. (Oh joy! 😭)

Temperatures are (briefly) getting warmer

Not only will some regions not see snow — temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius.

However, temperatures will then start getting colder again from Thursday.

Are you dreaming of a snowy Pakjesavond? Tell us all about it in the comments below!