This Dutch region will get SNOW today (and the rest of the country: rain)

NewsWeather
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
snow-covered-bicycle-leaning-against-canal-rail-with-Amsterdam-houses-in-the-background
Bicycle in Amsterdam the Netherlands covered in snow

Dying to build a snowman? Looks like you’ll need to head to Limburg! ☃️

The first icy sprinklings of winter fell in the early hours of this morning in South Limburg, reports RTL Nieuws.

Snow kidding, it’s cold in Limburg!

Limburg’s freezing temperatures created the perfect environment for snow to form, with last night’s initial rain shower developing into a gentle snowfall. The snowfall wasn’t particularly heavy, but it did snow for a long time, say Buiennrader meteorologists.

As the temperatures are still hovering around freezing in Limburg, Sinterklaas and Piet will likely experience a snowy Pakjesavond tonight.

What about the rest of us?

Buienrader meteorologist Philippe Schaumbergen hinted that Zuidoost-Brabant could likely expect some wet snow.

He also mentioned the possibility that the eastern parts of Overijssel and Gelderland could see some sprinklings of snow in the afternoon.

As for the rest of us in the Netherlands…we get Dutch rain. (Oh joy! 😭)

Temperatures are (briefly) getting warmer

Not only will some regions not see snow — temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius.

However, temperatures will then start getting colder again from Thursday.

Are you dreaming of a snowy Pakjesavond? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
20% of young Dutch people still think Zwarte Piet is A-OK
Next article
Rotterdam is getting a rooftop ice-skating rink and we are JEALOUS
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Dutch PM Rutte and US’s Biden went head-to-head in a tweet-off (and the Dutch won)

After the Dutch team successfully won their knock-out match against the American team in the FIFA World Cup, the Dutch...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

Dutch PM Rutte and US’s Biden went head-to-head in a tweet-off (and the Dutch won)

Mihály Droppa - 0
After the Dutch team successfully won their knock-out match against the American team in the FIFA World Cup, the Dutch leader had a witty...

The Netherlands is officially one of the best countries to work abroad! (Except it’s too damn expensive)

Liana Pereira - 0
The Netherlands nabs 4th place in the world rankings for working abroad, with 70% of responders raving about its fabulous work-life balance. However...there's a...

Rotterdam is getting a rooftop ice-skating rink and we are JEALOUS

Heather Slevin - 0
Skating enthusiasts will have the time of their lives this winter when a Rotterdam department store offers a unique ice-skating experience. De Bijenkorf is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X