This €32 Amsterdam wine and cheese canal cruise is the classiest thing you’ll do all summer

Inside you there is a sophisticated, chic, tax-paying person just dying to come out. This summer you can reveal it to the world by embarking on an Amsterdam wine and cheese cruise — for only €32. 😮

Imagine breezing past Amsterdam’s busiest tourist attractions without having to budge from the comfort of your boat. — (And man, don’t those cushions look comfortable!).

Now’s your chance to cradle a glass of French Syrah or Spanish Tempranillo, sniffing it twice the way you learned to at that one wine-tasting class.

Complete with a tour guide/skipper/hostess — whose brain you can pick for tips and little-known facts about Amsterdam — your boat will greet you at either the Anne Frank House or Central Station (depending on which is more convenient for you, because everything’s all about you on this trip).

Photo ops and bragging rights

Want to convince that Tinder date you have your act together, pick an original venue for your book club, or just indulge in some well-deserved me-time? This canal cruise can be whatever you want it to be.

Basically, it’s an hour of wine-and-cheese-fuelled bliss spent cruising through sites including Prinsengracht, Amsterdam’s Dancing Houses, the Red Light District, and The Skinny Bridge, where you’re meant to kiss the person beside you — it’s tradition, we don’t make the rules *cough*.

The canals you glide across will be the UNESCO Heritage listed Golden Age ones — only the best — for either a standard tour, retailing at €19.95, or a tour with bottomless cheese, beer, wine, or soda, if you tack on an extra €12.

Just don’t blast music from a boombox

Do keep in mind though, this type of classy excursion isn’t catering to so-called “party people” (you know who you are).

It’s for those among us with palates refined enough to detect subtle hints of melon in a Sauvignon Blanc. 🧐

…It’s also for those of us who want to feel like connoisseurs for one tasteful, wholesome hour, before happily venturing into a three-day bender when we hit the town afterwards.

Are your commitment issues being triggered by the unpredictable weather? Don’t panic.

You’re allowed a free, fully-refundable cancellation up to 24 hours in advance, should the rain decide to strike again.

(Although, who knows, maybe some light drizzling could be romantic 👉👈).

Climb aboard, or delicately ascend, the deck to join in on the luxury. Make your reservations now ☝️.