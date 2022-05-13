Dutch Quirk #14: Drink a glass of milk with every meal

Whether it’s delicious pannekoeken, uitsmijter, or stamppot you’re eating, another hidden essential to a Dutch meal is a tall glass of… milk?!

Yeah, that’s right. Dutchies will have their usual glasses of water (obviously) and beer (because, you know, they’re Dutch), but they’ll be sure to get a huge helping of milk too.

What is it?

Regardless of the meal (breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner), Dutch people will drink a HUGE glass of milk with their food. Whether or not it goes well with what they’re eating.

Aardappels, vlees, groente (potatoes, meat, vegetables), pea soup, or bread with cheese? They’ll have it with milk on the side. 🤷🏻

Sure, we understand a glass of milk in the morning when waking up or at night before going to bed. But during every single meal of the day? 🤨

It seems just a little excessive. 😅

Why do they do it?

Well, you’ve probably heard about how milk is rich in nutrients — milk proteins and fats, vitamins, minerals, and calcium. 🥛

It makes sense that Dutchies would probably rather drink something like milk over juices or tea (although you can pry their coffee mugs from their cold, dead hands). ☕️

Milk is known to help make your bones grow strong and supposedly make you grow taller.

Why is it quirky?

It seems like obsessive milk-drinking does have its perks. Just look at the size and build of the Dutch!

Dutch parents do their best to get their kids to drink lots of milk to grow their bones. Is that the magic ingredient that makes Dutch kids the tallest in the world?

We’re not sure. But they might be onto something. 🤔

Should you join in?

Not every stomach is built for drinking milk (curse you, lactose intolerance!), so maybe every single meal is too excessive.

However, drinking milk in moderation isn’t bad for you — so why not enjoy a glass every now and then? 😉 Maybe just don’t pair it with pea soup. 🙈

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

