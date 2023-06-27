This Life of Anne Frank tour walks you through Amsterdam’s WWII history

You’ve heard of the Diary of Anne Frank. Now, you can see even more behind the scenes of her life in a riveting guided tour that follows in Anne Frank’s footsteps.

This unique tour takes you on an unforgettable journey beyond the iconic Anne Frank House. This one-of-a-kind experience offers both small-group and private options, allowing you to choose the setting that suits your preferences.

So, gather your friends, family, or fellow history enthusiasts and embark on a journey that will forever transform your understanding of Amsterdam and the Holocaust.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

What you’ll see on the tour

Starting at the magnificent Portuguese Synagogue, you’ll be transported back in time to the Jewish Cultural Quarter, the original neighbourhood that played a vital role in shaping Amsterdam over the centuries.

READ MORE | 19 best day trips from Amsterdam: the ultimate travel guide

As you weave through the streets, the guide will tell tales of the Dutch Resistance during World War II, shedding light on the heroism and resilience of those who risked everything to protect the lives of their fellow citizens.

Witness the remarkable sites Anne Frank wrote about in her diary, gaining a profound understanding of the challenges she faced and countless others during this dark period of history.

Venturing beyond the familiar facade of the Anne Frank House, you’ll uncover hidden secrets and hiding places scattered throughout the city.

Delve into the lives of Anne Frank’s family, tracing their steps from Germany to their time in hiding, and explore the post-war journey of her father.

Learn more about what you thought you knew

But what specifically made Anne Frank’s diary resonate so deeply with the world? Uncover the answer to this question as you learn about her passion for writing and what catapulted her diary to worldwide fame.

It’s a thought-provoking insight into the impact of one young girl’s words on the collective consciousness of humanity.

READ MORE | Myths about Dutch history and the truth behind them

As you navigate the streets, this immersive tour offers more than just historical monuments. It invites you to glimpse into the daily lives of Amsterdam’s residents during the 1930s and 1940s, providing a fresh perspective on the city you may have called home for years.

Book your ticket for €28.50 with free cancellation up to 24 hours in advance and prepare for an afternoon that will transport you through time, blending education with entertainment.

(4/4) the bookshop where, for her 13th birthday in June 1942, Anne chose a red-checked, lockable exercise book, in which she was to write one of human culture's finest achievements – the most famous and deeply loved diary in the world. pic.twitter.com/Sm7zmIxgRR — Tim Robertson (@CEOAnneFrankUK) October 1, 2019

Led by expert guides fluent in seven languages (English, Dutch, German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese), this experience caters to visitors from all corners of the globe.

Unravel the layers of history, immerse yourself in Anne Frank’s world, and gain a deeper appreciation for the city’s past.

In this tour, history isn’t confined to the pages of a dusty textbook. It lives and breathes on the streets of Amsterdam, waiting to be explored.

Have you been on the walking tour? Tell us about your experience in the comments!