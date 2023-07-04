Dutch cocktails? Yes please! Learn from a professional mixologist at this €40 workshop

So you think you can drink. But can you woo guests and their taste buds by making a sharp, savoury cocktail from scratch in your own home?

…Chances are, like most of us, you can’t. That’s just one of many reasons why you should try your hand at a professionally-taught cocktail-making workshop based in The Jungle Club Amsterdam.

Did you know that fresh lime and citrus juice are miles better than their bottled versions? Or that a coupe glass needs to be chilled first, so martinis don’t get warm?

Tips and tricks like these will all be under your belt after your 60 to 105-minute-long class.

Whether it’s to embark on a creative team-building activity, or simply turn your love of alcohol into a marketable hobby (some might argue, an art form), come along to this session to learn how to stir, shake, and drink with the prowess of any seasoned bartender.

So profesh 💁‍♂️

Upon completion, you’ll be able to talk the talk as well as walk the walk; your mixologist teacher will give you a rundown of all the methodologies, origin stories, histories, anecdotes, and traditions behind each alcoholic concoction.

That way, if friends raise a dubious eyebrow watching you shake and stir away during the future cocktail party you host, you’ll be able to smoothly convince them you actually know what you’re talking about. 🧐

And though your expert tutor will show you the ropes when it comes to the classics (like piña coladas or margaritas), they’ll also take the backseat and let your imagination run wild.

By mixing and matching the available flavours — including coconut, chocolate, peach, and vanilla — you might even invent your own genius never-seen-before combination. What if the world even names a cocktail after you…😮

All necessary liquid courage and equipment will be available on-site at the cosy cocktail-mixing workshop.

Simply turn up with your hands and ears intact, ready to construct a cocktail that will soon become your go-to for recreating fancy drinks at home.

Is anyone else thirsty, or craving a pang of zesty lemon paired with the sweetness of a strawberry? It’s time to make a reservation and concoct some cold, juicy Strawberry-Lemon mojitos 🤤. If not now, when?