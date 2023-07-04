Studying in the Netherlands? Here’s how you could land the energy allowance

Let’s face it — living the student life can drain your energy (and your bank account). But don’t fret! DUO (Education Executive Agency) has finally listened to our pleas and is giving students an energy allowance. Cha-ching!

Hold on to your energy-efficient light bulbs, folks, because we’ve got some news that’ll put a spark in your step. The much-anticipated energy allowance is here to make your wallet feel loved again!

DUO has been working on this for a long time – since 2021. After our begging for help, they finally decided to listen to us. Hallelujah!

It’s about time!

Attention, all students living away from home with a basic grant and supplementary grant: you’re in luck! This year, you’ll be receiving a sweet extra allowance of €400 to help with your energy bills.

Of course, DUO wouldn’t make it too easy to get an allowance, though. You have to fit three criteria to be eligible: you must have a basic grant, a supplementary grant, and you must live away from home (so no living with your parents!)

If you do meet all these criteria, you’ll receive an extra €400 per year to help pay your energy bills. Hoera!

The nitty gritty

Now we know this is all very confusing – you almost need a degree to understand Dutch allowances! So here’s a short and sweet summary of what you need to know:

This is a one-time allowance for energy costs in the academic year 2023-2024

You are eligible if you have a basic grant and a supplementary grant, and you live away from home

You will receive a one-time extra allowance of €400 for the year on top of your current loans

You can find more information about student finance and the supplementary grant on the DUO website to find out your eligibility.

You can also get help if you’re not a student

The Dutch government was already helping out those who earn at or just above the social minimum of €1,995 per month. This isn’t specific to students but to anyone earning below this amount.

If you fall under this category, you are eligible for up to €1,300 in the whole year. But let op: this isn’t €1,300 per month but for the year! So you’ll get this amount for all of 2023.

Phew! Hopefully, we cleared a few things up. Now go on and get that allowance! 💪

