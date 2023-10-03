🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

The Most Infectious Festival: Dance, game, drink, and think at this scientific shindig

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Powered byImmunoWars

Are you simply dying to network with people who share your dark humour? This year’s edition of The Most Infectious Festival will bring a fresh infestation of fun and games.

This disease-themed bash is brought to us by ImmunoWars, who are celebrating their third year in the game business.

This is the same start-up responsible for bringing us the strategic board game ImmunoWars, which tackles subjects like medicine, viruses and bacteria with both an educational and mind-bending morbidity. 💀

These people don’t shy away from death in card games (that are often won by wiping out opponents with plagues), and when it comes to partying, let’s just say they put the fun in funeral.

The time has come to unleash that inner mad scientist or demented nurse who’s just itching to come out of you; the dress code this year is “Black and White”, so festival guests will be sporting eerie lab coats in either colour for the occasion. 💉

Now we finally have an excuse to crank out any plague masks, gas masks, and other doctor’s equipment that’s been gathering dust in the cupboard all this time! Pass up on the chance to dress up? Over my dead body. ⚰️

Forget going to raves; try dancing on graves

Not only that but between the gas masks and stethoscopes, you’ll be mingling with like-minded students, startups, designers, gamers, and researchers, who are all equally obsessed with wacky scientific innovations — some of whom could potentially offer you professional opportunities. 👀

Oh, and did we mention The Most Infectious Festival has its own Game Arena, as well as a Science Plaza full of snazzy scientific inventions where you can geek out to your heart’s content?

And, for those of us who are partial to having a boogie, you’ll be pleased to hear that a range of artists across two different music stages — Kiwi Club, Mau’s Acid Machine, Silicon Oxide, to name a few — are providing beats for your shimmying pleasure all evening. 💃

On top of that, there will be plenty of food trucks lined up to grant you enough succulent snacks for you to eat your heart out — alongside a wide variety of delicious drinks that are simply to die for. 🤤

girl-and-boy-dressed-in-bloody-white-lab-coat-costumes-smiling-and-posing-at-party-with-people-dancing-in-background
Halloween has come early this year. Image: ImmunoWars

Considering the link to scientific research, it should come as no surprise that this day (and night) of games, music, and booze-filled festivities is taking place in Het Pesthuis, beside the Naturalis Biodiversity Center museum in Leiden.

Rain or shine, the venue accommodates all weather-related curveballs; it has a huge outdoor courtyard for you to soak up rays, as well as huge indoor spaces if you, well, don’t want to get soaked.

The festival is proving to be a popular one — all Early Bird tickets have been snatched up already, which means this event certainly won’t be a ghost town. 👻

That’s why you’ve got to book your tickets now to secure a spot before the big day. If you’re asking us, missing this blowout would be a fate worse than death. 😵

🗓 Date: Saturday, October 7
🕐 Time: 2 PM to 1 AM
📍 Location: Pesthuis Leiden, Pesthuislaan 7, 2333BA Leiden
🏷 Tickets: 2nd wave tickets are €18 (available until September 30), Late Bird tickets are €22 (available until the day of the festival), Very Infectious Person (VIP) tickets are €55 and come with a “special surprise”. 👀

Get your tickets
Feature Image:ImmunoWars
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

