Research shows: 1 in 2 Dutch residents will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime

Thirty years ago, one in three Dutch residents was getting cancer — but according to updated research by the Integrated Cancer Center Netherlands (IKNL), that statistic has cranked up to one in two.

That’s right — between the years 1990 and 2019, the odds of women getting cancer jumped from 33 to 47%, while the chances of men getting cancer went from 40 to 54%.

According to the Dutch Journal of Medicine, the increase can be seen across all age groups.

What exactly has changed?

So why this alarming progression in cancer numbers? The answer might not necessarily be a deterioration in health.

In fact, according to Otto Visser from IKNL, the increased risk of cancer is likely tied to increased life expectancy.

The fact that more of us are able to live past the age of 60 increases our odds, considering Dutch people over 60 make up 80% of cancer diagnoses.

Still, like they’ve been telling us for years, smoking, alcohol consumption, weight, exercise, and UV radiation all play a major role.

Based on this study, the IKNL has decided that the Dutch healthcare system needs more emphasis on cancer prevention.

On a more positive note, survival rates for many types of cancer have also increased in the last 30 years.

Are you surprised to hear about these new statistics? Share your thoughts in the comments below.