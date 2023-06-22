ReviewsAttractions

Get UNLIMITED booze for under €30 while seeing the best of Amsterdam from the water

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo

Forget bottomless brunch mimosas — instead, ditch your weekend plans for this unlimited booze cruise through Amsterdam’s canals 😂.

For a ridiculously affordable €29, you now can sip endless alcoholic beverages to your heart’s content on a boat tour — and not wake up feeling broke 🙊.    

That’s, like, the equivalent of two shots of tequila at a normal Amsterdam bar *ahem*.  

Bar hopping is easier when the bar moves with you 

As you bask on the sunny deck of the ship, a live tour guide and captain (who comes with the boat) will cruise along different parts of Amsterdam’s canals, talking you through stories behind the city’s nooks and crannies. 

There you can reenact Titanic scenes with a first date, celebrate graduations and anniversaries with family, or simply pre-drink in style instead of tossing back cheap beers around a cramped apartment for a change (which often amounts to a similar price).

 

Party for one? Knock yourself out. You’ll just coast past traffic and pedestrians (mere land mortals) feeling unequivocally cooler than everyone else. 

Drinking made educational

The tour lasts between 60 and 75 minutes — that sweet spot where you’re primed to sashay into clubs, pubs, or any other nightlife Amsterdam famously has to offer directly afterwards, and no sea sickness has kicked in yet. 

This booze cruise includes a complimentary, unlimited selection of beer, wine, and soda for any responsible “moms of the group” or those who are (admirably) just trying to cut back.

You’ll emerge from the experience not only sufficiently socially lubricated, feeling fine wined and dined, but also basically with the knowledge of an esteemed Amsterdam historian. 🧐 

Remember, it’s not alcoholism if it’s “educational”. Maybe we’re just really interested in finding out more about Amsterdam’s history, okay? 

Try smoothly inserting some one-liners about Amsterdam’s historical facts in conversation at a bar afterwards to impress people — fine, maybe not. 

Booked a spot but want to back out? No problem. Not sure how many friends or family will join you in your (deplorable) drinking habit 🤪? Well, you can always make a reservation here without even paying up front. 

Oh and do bring a passport or ID card if you’re a member of the baby-faced gang (last we checked, the drinking age is still 18 here). 

Book now

What are we waiting for? Time to reserve a slot for this weekend now to plan this weekend before it gets fully booked up. You know you want to. 😶‍🌫️

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

