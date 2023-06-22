Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

CultureSociety
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-three-people-eating-dinner-outside
Image: Depositphotos https://no.depositphotos.com/147844337/stock-photo-mature-couples-eating-outdoors.html

How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not. happy.

From friendly competition in Eurovision, to some of the worst wars in the history of humanity — Europe is a continent well-known for its rivalry. 

So of course the Internet blew up after an amateur historian tried explaining European hospitality norms! 

The map of truth 

The map, accompanied by a long-ass thread of semi-well-informed historical analysis of hospitality norms, supposedly shows that northern Europeans are wayy less likely to offer their guests food than southerners. 

The scale, going from “almost always” to “very unlikely” has offended many a Scandinavian, shocked many an Italian, and provoked many a historian. 

The Netherlands is steadily grounded on the “very unlikely” end of the scale, and lots of Tweeters recognised the trend: 

Some even offering their own interpretations of the weird behaviour, suggesting that the inhospitable Dutch habits stem from their obsession with being efficient and organised:

That being said, there’s enough people disagreeing too: 

From hospitality to violence, and other interesting ideas 

Look, I’m from Norway, and I’ve been living in the Netherlands for almost three years now, I know the map is at least a little bit true. 

I can’t even count the amount of times I’ve visited a Dutchie (or a Norwegian for that matter), and seen them slap their thighs with that characteristic “*sigh* well…”, before standing up and indirectly ushering me out of the door.

It typically happens sometime between 16:30 and 18:30 — the Dutch like to eat early

READ MORE | This expat’s TikToks about weird Dutch habits went viral (because they’re relatable AF!)

But why? Isn’t it just nice and gezellig to eat together with your guests?

Well, first of all, not always. Northerners are very private people. Second of all, there miiiight be a historical reason explaining the behaviour. 

According to the amateur historian on Twitter, people from Northern Germanic cultures (used to) consider serving someone food a sign of superiority, or in other words; if you’re being served food, you’re indebted to whoever serves you. 

Debt (used to) bring about violence and force, which the Protestant church didn’t like.

So, in their attempt to make society more egalitarian, more individualistic, less debt and status focused, and most importantly; less violent, northern societies supposedly stopped offering their guests food when they came over. 

READ MORE | 7 reasons the Dutch don’t do debt

True or false? 

I agree, it sounds like quite a stretch. I’ve always just assumed the habit was a random northern quirk that found steady footing in the fact that it’s pretty convenient. 

After all, the Dutch are known for being extremely stingy, sending Tikkies for virtually nothing, and being very honest and direct

It’s believable on its own just to say that they like kicking guests out before dinner, without dragging out a whole semi-correct historical explanation to prove it. 

What do you think of the viral hospitality map? Funny, shocking, or offensive? Tell us in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2022, and was fully updated in June 2023 for your reading pleasure. 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know
Next article
Get UNLIMITED booze for under €30 while seeing the best of Amsterdam from the water
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

5 COMMENTS

  1. I disagree strongly. I’m Dutch and in our house our friends are always welcome any time ! We share all food and drinks that we have. That’s is what I was taught. So my friends never ever leave hungry or thirsty for that matter, I feed them until I’m sure that no one is hungry anymore.

  2. Its not only with the Dutch, I do know Asian people in the Netherlands who make you pay for food and drinks consumed in their house even when you are formally invited! Both partners have very good jobs so I think its simply the stinginess .

  3. I don’t believe this to be a true representation of Dutch people and their culture. It wasn’t like that in my family.

  4. I disagree also. It’s kind of rude to walk-in just before dinner time and think you can just pull up a chair. If anyone wants to come over around dinner time just let them know on time so they can plan. It makes a big difference to cook for 2 or more people. People are always welcome at my table as I know they are coming and then I will make a extra effort too.

  5. Older Dutch folks, now at aged 65 onwards, as I observed are extremely strict in following this – yes, if you are their visitor, and it’s nearly dinner time, you are sure to be kicked-out!
    Younger generations aren’t so anymore.
    The infamous practice is dying out.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

7 reasons why living in the Netherlands will change your life

I honestly can’t remember what it felt like not to know what life looks like in the Netherlands. There are...
Emma Brown -

Latest posts

Get UNLIMITED booze for under €30 while seeing the best of Amsterdam from the water

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Forget bottomless brunch mimosas — instead, ditch your weekend plans for this unlimited booze cruise through Amsterdam's canals 😂. For a ridiculously affordable €29, you...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know

DutchReview Crew - 38
👋 Goodbye and good riddance! While COVID-19 still exists, cases in the Netherlands have dropped significantly. On June 16, 2023, the Dutch government downgraded...

You’ll now be charged extra for that plastic packaging at your fave Dutch stores

Simone Jacobs - 0
Looks like it’s time to start carrying your reusable coffee cup and lunchbox with you when you grab your food to-go. From July 1, people...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.