Need some peace and quiet this Spring? Visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague

The Japanese Garden is so calming at this time of year. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

The Japanese Garden in The Hague is opening up again! Twice each year, this tranquil hideaway in The Hague opens to the public — and best of all, it’s free!

You can take a peaceful stroll through this unique garden from April 29 until June 11. It’s quite a limited amount of time, so hurry up, and don’t miss out!

It will be open daily from 9 AM to 8 PM. It’s the perfect way to take a break before the madness of Summer begins, and it’s another free thing to do in The Hague!

The garden has significant historical and cultural value, and aside from that, it’s very aesthetically pleasing. So grab your camera, and enjoy some quality time with ‘Japanese’ nature while you still can.

What is a Japanese garden doing in The Hague?

Formed around 1910, this amazingly beautiful garden exists thanks to the former owner of the country estate of Clingendael. Marguerite M. Baroness van Brienen, or Lady Daisy (how fitting!), had a fascination with Japanese nature.

The ferns are particularly spectacular at this time of year in the Japanese Garden. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

In fact, Lady Daisy herself sailed off to Japan multiple times in order to pick out the plants and artefacts for her garden.

Today, the garden is home to tons of Japanese plants and trees, as well as authentic Japanese lanterns, sculptures, small bridges, two water casks, and a pavilion. Due to its uniqueness, the garden was declared a national monument in 2001.

Why is the Japanese garden only open twice a year?

Like all good things in life, you have to wait to see the Japanese Garden in The Hague. Due to its fragility, it is only open twice a year, during the spring and autumn. However, it’s not the same both times around!

In spring, the predominant colours in the garden are pink and purple, while in autumn it is orange and red. So you should definitely check it out during both seasons.

Rules when visiting the Japanese Garden in The Hague: handle with care

Since the Japanese Garden is so fragile, there are a few rules to keep in mind before visiting. For example, dogs are absolutely prohibited from the garden!

So no, unfortunately, you can’t play fetch with Rex whilst also basking in zen. Also, due to the garden’s fragility, strollers or baby carriages and electric mobility devices are prohibited.

Autumn tranquillity in the Japanese Garden. Image: Teresa Gubern/Supplied.

The garden has limited disabled access, although there is a separate entrance with a shorter route. It’s important to keep in mind that the Japanese Garden is very delicate, so keep the kids on their best behaviour!

There is still so much more to see in Park Clingendael

Once you’re done touring the Japanese Garden, don’t be too quick to leave! The amazing estate of Clingendael is surrounded by vast and beautiful nature.

Inhabitants of The Hague love to enjoy a walk in the woods, explore the multiple gardens, feed the ducks and swans, or have a picnic by the water.

There is also a small café and a playground for the children. Oh, and your four-legged friend is allowed to play fetch there!

The Japanese Garden in The Hague is the perfect place to go when you’re trying to get your zen on and escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. So grab your camera, and become one with nature, while also taking some quality Instagram pics.

Are you going to visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague this Autumn? Don’t forget to share your best photos with us!

Editor’s note: This article was originally written in October 2019, and was fully updated for your reading pleasure in April 2023.

Feature Image:Teresa Gubern/Supplied
Living the short girl life in the land of giants. Veronika is a content creator who takes great interest in video, photography, and journalism. Her mission in The Netherlands is to build a vibrant and exciting career, while simultaneously petting as many dogs as possible.

  4. Thank you for this informative article. We love Japan and Japanese gardens. We will certainly visit this one.

