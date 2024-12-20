8 things you need for travelling around the Netherlands

A well-connected public transportation system, the locals’ ability to speak excellent English, and the Netherlands’ modest size all make it one of the easiest European countries to travel around — but you need to come prepared.

From clothing to electronics and handy apps, these items are must-haves for your trip around the Netherlands.

The best part? This list was compiled by expats who have lived in the Netherlands for years and experienced the highs and lows that come with every season in the lowlands.

1. Your best rain gear

Anyone who’s been living in the Netherlands for more than three months will tell you that it’s not all sunlit canals and pretty tulips.

With grey, gloomy skies and rain pouring down 24/7, the winter (and sometimes the other seasons too) in the lowlands is, in fact, the opposite of that.

In a country as windy as the Netherlands, only the most hardcore umbrellas survive this kind of weather. This is why you’re better off packing gear that will actually protect you.

An umbrella is not enough to survive the Dutch rain. Image: Freepik

If nothing else, you’ll need at least a lightweight rain jacket to throw on during out-of-the-blue rain showers. For even more protection, an easy-to-pack-away rain poncho is a great option.

Grab a basic one for just a few euros from Hema or Blokker, or invest in a proper outdoor poncho from brands like Decathlon or Bever.

For cycling around and other outdoorsy activities, it pays off to have a pair of rain pants.

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

While they’re not the most fashionable piece of clothing, they do provide the much-needed protection from heavy rain. A decent pair can be purchased for around €25 from Decathlon or Hema.

Last but not least, make sure you have shoes that are waterproof and not just fashionable. Your dry feet (and socks) will thank you later.

Pro tip: There’s nothing more annoying than having to sit down on a drenched bike saddle. Wrapping it with a plastic shopping bag is an easy (and super cheap!) fix for this.

2. An eSIM to stay connected

How do you get from the airport to the heart of Amsterdam? Do the famous Van Gogh Museum and the Anne Frank House still have tickets available for the day you want to visit?

Whether you need directions or information about opening times, the ability to look things up on the go is priceless, especially when you’ve just landed in a new country.

Why rely on unstable public Wi-Fi when you can just use a convenient eSIM?

You can choose between different packages for the Netherlands based on the amount of data you need or opt for unlimited data for a set number of days.

3. Bike-appropriate clothes

There’s no experiencing the Netherlands without hopping on a bicycle and enjoying a few kilometres of the amazing 153,000-kilometre-long network of cycling paths.

However, to make the most of this unique experience, you’ll want to be dressed for the occasion.

READ MORE | How Amsterdam became a bicycle paradise (videos inside!)

Flip flops and mini skirts look cute, but they might not be the best bet when you’re breezing through the windy Dutch seaside towns.

Instead, opt for comfortable pants and sneakers. If you do wish to look a bit more elegant, we recommend getting a pair of mini shorts to wear under your skirt or dress.

You’ll want to make sure that you’re comfortable when you’re exploring Dutch cities and landscapes by bike. Image: Freepik

For extra comfort in the winter, make sure you have a scarf and something to keep your ears warm. Handlebar mittens can be an effective and convenient solution for cold hands.

And always remember — it can start pouring at any moment, so don’t forget to throw a rain poncho or other rain gear in your bag before you head out.

4. A European power adapter

Unless you’re coming from another European country, you will need a power adapter. The Netherlands uses type C and type F plugs.

If you forgot yours, you can usually find them at the airport or check out one of the popular Dutch stores. Head to Action or Blokker for cheap adapters, or try Kruidvat if you want a more fancy one.

5. A debit card & some cash

Not every establishment in the Netherlands accepts credit cards, and AmEx can be especially problematic.

The most convenient way to pay? Ditch your credit card and use a debit card. You can use it not only in stores and restaurants but also on public transportation and in public toilets.

Debit card and cash are your best bets when it comes to paying in the Netherlands. Not all establishments accept credit cards. Image: Freepik

Cash is the next best thing in places where your credit card won’t work. Maar let op! (But watch out!) Some places are PIN ONLY, which means you can’t pay there with cash.

Note: Surviving with just your credit card might be possible in more touristic places like Amsterdam — but don’t count on it once you venture off the beaten track.

6. A trustworthy translation app

It’s true that the Dutch speak excellent English. However, you might still end up in situations where a translation app is the only way to understand what’s happening.

Think about restaurants with no English menus. How would you choose the right filling for your boterham if you don’t even know what that means?

READ MORE | How long does it take to learn Dutch?

You might also want to use a translation app for street signs and other information in public spaces that might only be in Dutch — it could save you from walking into the wrong bathroom.

The one caveat of translation apps? They don't always work without the internet.

7. A location-specific weather app

We’ve already established that the weather in the Netherlands is highly unpredictable and can go from gorgeous sunshine to a nasty downpour mixed with hail in a matter of minutes.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

Luckily, there are handy apps local to the Netherlands that ensure you are (almost) always prepared for what’s to come.

The two most common weather apps used in the Netherlands are Buienradar (rain radar) and Buienalarm (rain alarm).

Having a weather app in the Netherlands can help you avoid some unpleasant surprises. Image: Depositphotos

They’re usually fairly accurate and show not only the forecast for a few hours ahead but also how strong the rain is at any given moment on a scale from light to heavy to way beyond heavy.

8. A decent water bottle

Most tap water is safe to drink in the Netherlands and you’ll find convenient water fountains in many public places.

Why are we telling you this? Many restaurants don’t offer free tap water (despite technically being legally required to).

READ MORE | Can I drink tap water in Amsterdam?

That’s why it’s convenient to bring your own water bottle and refill it wherever you go. It reduces plastic pollution and is kinder to your wallet (a large bottle of water can set you back as much as €6 in Dutch restaurants nowadays). It’s a win-win!

With all the right clothing and other handy tools and items, you’ll be able to enjoy the Netherlands’ major cities and hidden gems alike in any kind of weather.

What would you recommend people bring for traveling around the Netherlands? Leave your suggestions in the comments below!