11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

It's hard to put it into words. ☀️ ☔️ ❄️

Updated:

“What’s the weather like over there?” — you probably get asked this question about the Netherlands often. Instead of saying, “Remember when mom went through menopause? It’s that incarnate.” Just show them these videos.

It’s almost impossible to give one specific, non-changing characteristic of Dutch weather. It does what it wants — we’re just here for the crazy ride.

It messes with your head

If there’s one thing Dutch weather is guaranteed to do, it’s f*ck with your mood.

@dutchreview

At least the sun is out 🥲 #CapCut #winter #lifeinthenetherlands #dutchreview #MemeCut #voorjou #fyp

♬ original sound – DutchReview

And that’s ok, cry it out, buy an artificial sunlight lamp.

@dutchreview

We need to speak with whoever is in charge of turning on the sun. #Meme #MemeCut #fyp #fypシ #dutchreview #netherlands #expatlife #nederland #winter

♬ original sound – DutchReview

You can try to get used to it, but there’s no point

We can’t guarantee that once that artificial lamp arrives at your doorstep, the sun won’t be shining.

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

Dutch weather can flip faster than your cat after you touch its toe beans.

@dutchreview

#stitch with @V Bit of a turn around…#dutch #expat #dutchreview #expat #fyp #stormpoly #nederlands

♬ Zin In De Zomer Man – Bizzey & Kraantje Pappie & Rolf Sanchez

Perhaps the one characteristic that can be assigned to Dutch weather is ‘changeable’.

@alijhali

A lady said to me yesterday: it has more mood swings than my 14 y.o. and I agree with that #fy #comedy #skit #weather

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

On the plus side, if you’re not digging the weather right now, geen probleem (no problem), it’ll probably be completely different by dinner time.

@mich.missions

If you don’t like the weather in the Netherlands, just wait 5 minutes… 🙈 today’s been insane 🤣 #fyp #weather #netherlands #snow

♬ original sound – Michelle Kahn

Even the Dutch get caught out

You may have that one smug Dutch neighbour who tells you to dress appropriately, and you’ll be fine, but we guarantee they also find themselves getting bamboozled by Dutch weather sometimes — much like these poor Nederlanders.

@patricevanes

♬ origineel geluid – Patrice van Es

If you laughed, you’re going to Helmond.

@yukivision

Zware storm Eunice in RotterdamP.1 #Eunice #Storm #doordewind #wind #fly #vlieg #rodecode #nlalert #Rotterdam #Netherlands

♬ Door De Wind – Miss Montreal & Beste Zangers

Sure, you’re not made of sugar — but are you sure this is safe?

@beste.reizigers

#netherlands #amsterdam #nederlands #storm #fiets #fietsen

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Not the bikes! 😭

Dutch weather loves extremes

If the above videos didn’t already reveal this, Dutch weather loves to go to the extreme — whether that means really hot, really cold, or enough rain to drench you to the bone.

@dutchreview

Doe normaal #fyp #dutchreview #expat #summer #nl #beach #heatwave

♬ original sound – DutchReview

We hate it, but we love it.

@dutchreview

When will it end? #rain #netherlands #expatsinthenetherlands

♬ original sound – DutchReview

But mostly, we kind of hate it. 🤪

@dutchreview

And still your Dutch friend says “We’re not made of sugar” 🥶 #netherlands #livinginthenetherlands #dutchwinter

♬ original sound – DutchReview

What do you think of the Dutch weather? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

