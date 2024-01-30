11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

“What’s the weather like over there?” — you probably get asked this question about the Netherlands often. Instead of saying, “Remember when mom went through menopause? It’s that incarnate.” Just show them these videos.

It’s almost impossible to give one specific, non-changing characteristic of Dutch weather. It does what it wants — we’re just here for the crazy ride.

It messes with your head

If there’s one thing Dutch weather is guaranteed to do, it’s f*ck with your mood.

And that’s ok, cry it out, buy an artificial sunlight lamp.

You can try to get used to it, but there’s no point

We can’t guarantee that once that artificial lamp arrives at your doorstep, the sun won’t be shining.

Dutch weather can flip faster than your cat after you touch its toe beans.

Perhaps the one characteristic that can be assigned to Dutch weather is ‘changeable’.

On the plus side, if you’re not digging the weather right now, geen probleem (no problem), it’ll probably be completely different by dinner time.

Even the Dutch get caught out

You may have that one smug Dutch neighbour who tells you to dress appropriately, and you’ll be fine, but we guarantee they also find themselves getting bamboozled by Dutch weather sometimes — much like these poor Nederlanders.

If you laughed, you’re going to Helmond.

Sure, you’re not made of sugar — but are you sure this is safe?

Not the bikes! 😭

Dutch weather loves extremes

If the above videos didn’t already reveal this, Dutch weather loves to go to the extreme — whether that means really hot, really cold, or enough rain to drench you to the bone.

We hate it, but we love it.

But mostly, we kind of hate it. 🤪

