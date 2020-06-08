The Netherlands is due a hot summer this year, and with many people planning to stay in the country, municipalities are searching for ways to help people to enjoy it safely.

In Amsterdam, Jan-Bert Vroege, a D66 councillor, is investigating the possibilities of opening up swimming areas in the canals around the city. Wild swimming in the canals has the advantage of being cheap, and therefore accessible to everyone.

It also allows for social distancing: if the city opens up lots of swimming areas, and spreads them out well, Amsterdammers won’t end up crowding to the same couple of places. Swimming in some canals is still unadvisable, given, well, the random bikes that occasionally get chucked in.

But the Waternet water board is investigating the level of cleanliness in different areas of the Amsterdam canals, so that the municipality can make a more informed decision about wild swimming in the canals.

Droughts expected this summer

According to Weeronline, we can expect a hot, dry summer in the Netherlands, with highs of 35-40 degrees Celsius. Since April this year, the Netherlands has been dealing with the consequences of a drought, with issues occurring that usually wouldn’t be a problem until high summer. For example, plants in an Amsterdam park already had to be watered in May.

However, the summer will still be Dutch, in the sense that the weather we experience in any given week will be changeable, with showers, sun, and more showers expected most weeks. Temperatures will generally range between 20 and 25 degrees.

Feature Image: 12019/Pixabay