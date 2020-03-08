If you’re sick and tired of spending your money on Amsterdam, there are multiple things you can do in The Hague for free! Because let’s be honest, Amsterdam is way too full of tourists and the prices are through the roof.

When asked why I enjoy The Hague so much, I always tell people that it’s the perfect balance between busy and calm. The city centre is always booming with people, but there are many locations where you can enjoy some peace and quiet. Let’s not forget the added bonus of a limited amount of tourists who have no idea where they are going. Experiencing road rage when walking in Amsterdam is a real thing.

So here are 7 things you can do in The Hague completely free (if you’ve already spent all of your life savings in Amsterdam.)