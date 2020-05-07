Yesterday, the Dutch cabinet announced the latest coronavirus measures. Although rules are set to relax starting May 11, large-scale public events will not be permitted until a vaccine exists.

Although the cabinet still has to make a decision about the status of major events and whether or not they can be organised after September 1, it was revealed for instance, that football matches will take place after that date, but without an audience, NOS reports.

Uncertainty still looms

In a letter by the cabinet, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Hugo de Jonge states that it is still unclear when large-scale events with an audience will be permitted once more.

Furthermore, the minister said that although the hope is that a vaccine will be developed soon, in reality it could take a year at the least.

As of now, much uncertainty is still in the air, and the exact way in which large-scale events will be permitted is still unclear, but hopefully more will be revealed in the weeks to come.

For the most recent news on coronavirus, be sure to follow DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature image: congerdesign/Pixabay