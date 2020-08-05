It’s been an eventful day for the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands.

A fake RIVM letter has started circulating, telling recipients that children are getting vaccinated at school without parental consent. The RIVM has confirmed that they did not make the letter, and that legal vaccination does require consent from a parent or guardian.

Er gaat een nepbrief rond waarin staat dat kinderen op school zonder toestemming van ouders gevaccineerd worden. Dit is niet waar en de brief is niet van het RIVM.#Vaccinatie is een medische handeling waarvoor toestemming van de ouder (en het kind zelf bij 12+) noodzakelijk is. pic.twitter.com/5Di9pQmxas — RIVM (@rivm) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, in Rotterdam, a rule has come into force making face masks obligatory in some busy areas of the city. A group of 50 people were so against this new policy, they met without a permit to protest the policy in the city centre, reports RTL Nieuws. Agents told the group to wear a mask or leave the centre. According to a spokesperson from the police, “A few people remain, but most people are led away by the officers.” The police are currently noting down the people who have decided to stay to protest.

The development come as RIVM report 426 new cases in the past 24-hours, with five new hospital admissions and three new deaths. Of the new cases, 89 come from Rotterdam, 63 from Amsterdam and 24 from The Hague.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva