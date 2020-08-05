If you’ve been waiting for truly sizzling heat all year, your time has come! Tropical temperatures and regional heatwaves ahead!

On Thursday, temperatures will soar into the high 20s around the Netherlands, so be sure to slap on some sun cream and fill your water bottles before heading out into the hot day. Friday to Sunday will tip over 30 degrees, providing some deliciously tropical summer weather.

The south may even peak to 35 degrees this weekend, so make hats and shade your new best friends. If these numbers continue, the south may very well experience a heatwave in the coming days.

The heat will continue past the weekend, says NU.nl, with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Only after heavy rains will temperatures drop again next week.

Take Care

Sunny days mean fun, sun and sea but don’t forget to also stay safe. Some general tips to keep in mind on hot days include staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous exercise. This means drinking plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and skipping too many drinks with caffeine or alcohol — although a cold beer won’t hurt.

The Red Cross advises wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing as dark clothes attract the sun. Taking care of children, animals and the elderly is also critical, so leaving them in cars or confined areas is a big no.

If at any point you start feeling nauseous, dizzy or weak, be sure to check out the Red Cross descriptions and advise on heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

On the bright side — this is the perfect excuse to eat some ice cream and go swimming! There are many wonderful beaches in the Netherlands to choose from, as well as lakes and rivers where you can take a dip. So don’t be shy to slip on your swimmers this weekend!

Keeping cool at home

Keeping the curtains drawn and windows closed is important for keeping your house cool when the heat outside gets intense. Of course, if you have AC now is the time to bask in its refreshing goodness.

What are your plans for this fab weather? Do you have any more tips for staying cool in the heat? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Oleg Magni/Pexels