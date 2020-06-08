It’s been three months since the coronavirus outbreak began in the Netherlands. And while for most of that time period, people respected coronavirus measures, it now seems that some people are starting to slack off.

Such is the case in supermarkets, where staff report that customers are no longer respecting coronavirus measures, reports NOS.

Questionnaire for supermarket staff

The trade union FNV conducted a questionnaire on 800 supermarket employees. More than 90% of those surveyed report that customers no longer respect the necessary 1.5-metre distance, as well as no longer taking a shopping cart or trolley with them when entering.

People have also started to take their children back to supermarkets, and the youngsters run around the store unattended and touch many products. Staff risk an aggressive reaction from customers if they approach them about this issue.

The questionnaire also revealed that one-third of supermarket employees do not feel that enough is being done to keep their workplace safe. Trade union FNV recommends that store owners call in extra security guards to enforce the measures, as well as deploying more staff for tasks related to disinfecting the stores.

