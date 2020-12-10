As of 10 AM this morning, the number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours stands at 8,793. This is a jump of 2,210 more cases compared to the weekly average.

In just 24 hours, the number of daily infections skyrocketed above the weekly average number of 6,842.

“A worrying number”

A spokesperson for the RIVM has described the latest figures as “a worrying number,” the NOS reports. According to the RIVM, there is no underlying delay to cause such a sudden increase in the numbers. They are simply the results of coronavirus tests taken in the past 24 hours.

They also explain that while the number of people who are getting tested has increased, the percentage of positive results remains the same, so the sudden rise cannot be explained by an increase in testing alone.

A dramatic leap

Last week the number of daily infections increased by 76% in just under a week. In Tuesday’s press conference, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo De Jonge warned that this increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands was worrying.

If numbers do not begin to decrease, the government has said that it may enforce stricter measures before Christmas. However, it has not indicated what these measures may be.

The Prime Minister urged the public to stay at home, wash your hands, and remain in quarantine if you believe you have been infected with coronavirus.

