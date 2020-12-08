Yesterday, 7,134 new daily coronavirus cases were reported by the RIVM. Over the past week, that number has risen sharply. On December 1, the number of daily cases was 4,056 — a 76% rise in new daily infections in just one week.

In the past six days, 36,600 new positive tests were registered — a figure that already exceeds the previous week’s new cases, reports NU.

From November 25 to December 1, the RIVM reported 33,949 positive coronavirus tests.

This afternoon, the RIVM will give its weekly coronavirus update. Today’s figures are expected to contribute to a weekly sum high enough to arguably be considered the “third wave”.

This month's coronavirus figures in the Netherlands: 1st December: 4,056 new infections

2nd December: 4,924

3rd December: 5,632

4th December: 5,921

5th December: 6,577

6th December: 6,814

7th December: 7,134 At what point are we allowed to start talking about a third wave? pic.twitter.com/n2SRmIE1D0 — Ben Coates (@bencoates1) December 7, 2020

Hospitals stay busy

With the increase in new cases, it’s no surprise that hospitals admissions haven’t slowed either. Ernst Kuipers, chairman of the National Network of Acute Care (LNAZ), says they likely won’t any time soon.

Hospitals are now treating 1,660 coronavirus patients, a total that Kuipers expects to increase in the coming weeks. He doesn’t see much sense in relaxing the measures for Christmas. “I am wary of any form of relaxation when you consider the large number of infections and the influx into hospitals.”

Testing without complaints

The RIVM explains that the number of new positive tests could perhaps correlate with the new availability of testing for people without complaints.

Since December 1, anyone who receives a notification from the GGD or CoronaMelder app that they’ve been in contact with a person infected with the virus can receive a test.

